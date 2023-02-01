Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S23 Plus vs iPhone XR – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus vs Apple iPhone XR

87 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
VS
56 out of 100
Apple iPhone XR
Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
Apple iPhone XR

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus (with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy) that was released on February 1, 2023, against the Apple iPhone XR, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 54 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
  • 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1171K versus 504K)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Has 2.7x more RAM: 8GB versus 3GB
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1758 mAh larger battery capacity: 4700 vs 2942 mAh
  • Delivers 88% higher peak brightness (1204 against 639 nits)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Shows 22% longer battery life (40:14 vs 33:02 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Thinner bezels – 9.9% more screen real estate
  • Supports higher wattage charging (45W versus 15W)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XR
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus and Apple iPhone XR crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S23 Plus
vs
iPhone XR

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 393 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 800 nits 625 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1750 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88.9% 79%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 97.4% 100%
PWM 240 Hz Not detected
Response time 1 ms 32.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1920:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S23 Plus +88%
1204 nits
iPhone XR
639 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 157.8 mm (6.21 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 76.2 mm (3 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 195 g (6.88 oz) 194 g (6.84 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP67
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gray, Green, Purple, Yellow White, Black, Blue, Red, Orange, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S23 Plus +13%
88.9%
iPhone XR
79%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus and Apple iPhone XR in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy Apple A12 Bionic
Max clock 3360 MHz 2490 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
L3 cache 8 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 719 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~3481 GFLOPS ~560 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S23 Plus +39%
1543
iPhone XR
1108
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S23 Plus +129%
5025
iPhone XR
2198
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S23 Plus +132%
1171348
iPhone XR
504133
CPU 259318 142806
GPU 503359 178961
Memory 239818 79246
UX 173966 104785
Total score 1171348 504133
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S23 Plus +132%
12140
iPhone XR
5222
Max surface temperature 36.2 °C 42.6 °C
Stability 65% 69%
Graphics test 72 FPS 31 FPS
Graphics score 12140 5222
PCMark 3.0
Web score 13367 -
Video editing 7786 -
Photo editing 34102 -
Data manipulation 12002 -
Writing score 20294 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 NVMe
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4)
ROM One UI 5.1 -
OS size 42.5 GB 11.1 GB

Battery

Capacity 4700 mAh 2942 mAh
Max charge power 45 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (10 W) Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (57% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 1:43 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 14:38 hr 11:16 hr
Watching video 17:37 hr 12:45 hr
Gaming 06:25 hr 05:10 hr
Standby 127 hr 123 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S23 Plus +22%
40:14 hr
iPhone XR
33:02 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6120 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung S5KGN3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.94", Samsung S5K3K1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX564 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 12 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 3088 x 2316
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.24" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Galaxy S23 Plus +25%
129
iPhone XR
103
Video quality
Generic camera score
Galaxy S23 Plus +32%
133
iPhone XR
101

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.3 5
Bluetooth features LE SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy S23 Plus +5%
91.8 dB
iPhone XR
87.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2023 September 2018
Release date February 2023 October 2018
SAR (head) 0.57 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
Bundled charger Not included -
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus and Apple iPhone 14 Pro
2. Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
3. Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon)
4. Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus and Google Pixel 7 Pro
5. Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus and Apple iPhone 14 Plus
6. Apple iPhone XR and Apple iPhone 13 mini
7. Apple iPhone XR and Apple iPhone 13
8. Apple iPhone XR and Apple iPhone 14
9. Apple iPhone XR and Apple iPhone 13 Pro
10. Apple iPhone XR and Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Compare other phones (1100+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
EnglishРусский