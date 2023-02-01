Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus vs Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro VS Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus (with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy) that was released on February 1, 2023, against the Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus Shows 48% longer battery life (37:04 vs 25:00 hours)

Shows 48% longer battery life (37:04 vs 25:00 hours) Delivers 25% higher peak brightness (1197 against 956 nits)

Delivers 25% higher peak brightness (1197 against 956 nits) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) The phone is 11-months newer

The phone is 11-months newer 32% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1227K versus 931K)

32% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1227K versus 931K) More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 Ready for eSIM technology Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom 17% higher pixel density (460 vs 393 PPI)

17% higher pixel density (460 vs 393 PPI) Has a built-in infrared port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED Size 6.6 inches 6.81 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1312 x 2848 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.54:9 PPI 393 ppi 460 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes No Max rated brightness 800 nits 600 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1750 nits 1000 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 88.9% 93% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 94.7% PWM - 119 Hz Response time - 1 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy S23 Plus +25% 1197 nits Honor Magic 4 Pro 956 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 157.8 mm (6.21 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) Width 76.2 mm (3 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 9.15 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 195 g (6.88 oz) 215 g (7.58 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Advanced cooling Vapor chamber - Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Gray, Green, Purple, Yellow White, Black, Gold, Green, Orange Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S23 Plus 88.9% Honor Magic 4 Pro +5% 93%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Memory clock - 3200 MHz Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 256, 512 GB 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12 ROM One UI 5.1 Magic UI 6 OS size - 21 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4700 mAh 4600 mAh Charge power 45 W 100 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (10 W) Yes (100 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (57% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 12 min) Full charging time 1:05 hr 0:30 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 13:54 hr 09:14 hr Watching video 15:56 hr 11:47 hr Gaming 04:52 hr 05:28 hr Standby 118 hr 68 hr General battery life Galaxy S23 Plus +48% 37:04 hr Honor Magic 4 Pro 25:00 hr Smartphones With the Best Battery Life

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes - Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy S23 Plus n/a Honor Magic 4 Pro 88.5 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2023 February 2022 Release date February 2023 April 2022 SAR (head) 0.57 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus is definitely a better buy.