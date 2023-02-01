Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S23 Plus vs Honor Magic 4 Pro – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus vs Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro

Самсунг Галакси С23 Плюс
VS
Хуавей Хонор Мэджик 4 Про
Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus (with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy) that was released on February 1, 2023, against the Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
  • Shows 48% longer battery life (37:04 vs 25:00 hours)
  • Delivers 25% higher peak brightness (1197 against 956 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • 32% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1227K versus 931K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom
  • 17% higher pixel density (460 vs 393 PPI)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S23 Plus
vs
Honor Magic 4 Pro

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.81 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1312 x 2848 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.54:9
PPI 393 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 800 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1750 nits 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88.9% 93%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 94.7%
PWM - 119 Hz
Response time - 1 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S23 Plus +25%
1197 nits
Honor Magic 4 Pro
956 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 157.8 mm (6.21 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 76.2 mm (3 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 9.15 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 195 g (6.88 oz) 215 g (7.58 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gray, Green, Purple, Yellow White, Black, Gold, Green, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus and Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max. clock 3360 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 8 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Adreno 730
GPU clock - 818 MHz
FLOPS - ~2236 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S23 Plus +32%
1227748
Honor Magic 4 Pro
931726
CPU - 187881
GPU - 434884
Memory - 148460
UX - 166743
Total score 1227748 931726
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 63%
Graphics test 72 FPS 59 FPS
Graphics score 12034 9878
PCMark 3.0 score - 13715
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Memory clock - 3200 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12
ROM One UI 5.1 Magic UI 6
OS size - 21 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4700 mAh 4600 mAh
Charge power 45 W 100 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (10 W) Yes (100 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (57% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 12 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 0:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:54 hr 09:14 hr
Watching video 15:56 hr 11:47 hr
Gaming 04:52 hr 05:28 hr
Standby 118 hr 68 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S23 Plus +48%
37:04 hr
Honor Magic 4 Pro
25:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6120 9216 x 6912
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 3.5x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) -
Angle of widest lens 120° 122°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 4 (50 MP + 50 MP + 64 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung S5KGN3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.94", Samsung S5K3K1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 90 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX564 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/2.5" (CMOS)
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus from DxOMark Photo samples of Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 3840 x 2160
Aperture f/2.2 -
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2023 February 2022
Release date February 2023 April 2022
SAR (head) 0.57 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus and Apple iPhone 14 Pro
2. Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus and Apple iPhone 14 Plus
3. Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus and S22 Ultra (Snapdragon)
4. Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus and Xiaomi 13 Pro
5. Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23
6. Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro and Xiaomi 12 Pro
7. Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro and Mate 50 Pro
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish