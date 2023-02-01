Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus vs Huawei Honor Magic 5 VS Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus Huawei Honor Magic 5 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus (with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy) that was released on February 1, 2023, against the Huawei Honor Magic 5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus Supports wireless charging up to 10W

Supports wireless charging up to 10W Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom 23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1227K versus 1000K)

23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1227K versus 1000K) 9% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1541 and 1412 points

9% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1541 and 1412 points Ready for eSIM technology Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor Magic 5 Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5100 vs 4700 mAh

Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5100 vs 4700 mAh 12% higher pixel density (439 vs 393 PPI)

12% higher pixel density (439 vs 393 PPI) Has a built-in infrared port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED Size 6.6 inches 6.73 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1224 x 2688 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.76:9 PPI 393 ppi 439 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes Max rated brightness 800 nits 600 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1750 nits 1600 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 88.9% 90.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy S23 Plus 1197 nits Honor Magic 5 n/a

Design and build Height 157.8 mm (6.21 inches) 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) Width 76.2 mm (3 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 195 g (6.88 oz) 191 g (6.74 oz) Waterproof IP68 - Advanced cooling Vapor chamber - Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Gray, Green, Purple, Yellow Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S23 Plus 88.9% Honor Magic 5 +2% 90.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 8, 12, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 256, 512 GB 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 4.0 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 13 ROM One UI 5.1 Magic UI 7.1

Battery Specifications Capacity 4700 mAh 5100 mAh Charge power 45 W 66 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (10 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes Fast charging Yes (57% in 30 min) Yes Full charging time 1:05 hr - Battery life tests Web browsing 13:54 hr - Watching video 15:56 hr - Gaming 04:52 hr - Standby 118 hr - General battery life Galaxy S23 Plus 37:04 hr Honor Magic 5 n/a Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 54 megapixels Image resolution 8160 x 6120 8768 x 6144 Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 2.5x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording Up to 30FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) - Angle of widest lens 120° 122° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (54 MP + 32 MP + 50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung S5KGN3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 54 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 70 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.94", Samsung S5K3K1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 32 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX564 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.5"

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 12 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4096 x 3072 Aperture f/2.2 - Focal length 25 mm - Pixel size 1.12 microns - Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S23 Plus 129 Honor Magic 5 n/a Video quality Galaxy S23 Plus 137 Honor Magic 5 n/a Generic camera score Galaxy S23 Plus 133 Honor Magic 5 n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes -

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2023 February 2023 Release date February 2023 March 2023 SAR (head) 0.57 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus is definitely a better buy.