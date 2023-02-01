Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus vs OnePlus 10 Pro VS Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus OnePlus 10 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on February 1, 2023, against the OnePlus 10 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Specifications of the Galaxy S23 Plus was provided by insiders and may not be fully accurate.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS 31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1304K versus 997K)

31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1304K versus 997K) Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1

Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1 56% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1531 and 979 points

56% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1531 and 979 points The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Ready for eSIM technology Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10 Pro 35% higher pixel density (525 vs 390 PPI)

35% higher pixel density (525 vs 390 PPI) The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4700 mAh

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.6 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 390 ppi 525 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness - 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1300 nits HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 88.9% 90% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 98.3% PWM - 342 Hz Response time - 11 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy S23 Plus n/a 10 Pro 787 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 157.8 mm (6.21 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches) Width 76.2 mm (3 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 195 g (6.88 oz) 200.5 g (7.07 oz) Waterproof IP68 - Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Green, Purple White, Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S23 Plus 88.9% 10 Pro +1% 90%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Memory clock - 3200 MHz Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM One UI 5.1 OxygenOS 13 OS size - 32 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4700 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 45 W 80 W Battery type - Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (50 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes Yes (98% in 30 min) Full charging time - 0:32 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 10:13 hr Watching video - 13:54 hr Gaming - 05:09 hr Standby - 100 hr General battery life Galaxy S23 Plus n/a 10 Pro 30:23 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution - 8000 x 6000 Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 3.3x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 150° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 70 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.94"

- Phase autofocus

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 77 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.55"

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of OnePlus 10 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 12 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution - 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length 25 mm - Pixel size - 0.8 microns Sensor type - CMOS Sensor size - 1/2.74" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S23 Plus n/a 10 Pro 132 Video quality Galaxy S23 Plus n/a 10 Pro 110 Generic camera score Galaxy S23 Plus n/a 10 Pro 127

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio - No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy S23 Plus n/a 10 Pro 88.1 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2023 January 2022 Release date February 2023 January 2022 Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus. It has a better performance, battery life, camera, connectivity, and design.