Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus vs OnePlus 11 VS Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus OnePlus 11 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on February 1, 2023, against the OnePlus 11, which is powered by the same chip and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Specifications of the Galaxy S23 Plus was provided by insiders and may not be fully accurate.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus Supports wireless charging up to 15W

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Reverse charging feature

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the OnePlus 11 35% higher pixel density (525 vs 390 PPI)

35% higher pixel density (525 vs 390 PPI) Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4700 mAh

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.6 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 390 ppi 525 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness - 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1300 nits HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 88.9% 89.7% Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming

Design and build Height 157.8 mm (6.21 inches) 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) Width 76.2 mm (3 inches) 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 195 g (6.88 oz) 205 g (7.23 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP54 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Green, Purple Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S23 Plus 88.9% OnePlus 11 +1% 89.7%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 12, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5X Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 256, 512 GB 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 4.0 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 13 ROM One UI 5.1 OxygenOS 13

Battery Specifications Capacity 4700 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 45 W 100 W Battery type - Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes Yes (50% in 10 min) Full charging time - 0:25 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 2x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 115° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 32 MP + 48 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 70 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.94"

- Phase autofocus

- 32 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 48 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.74", Sony IMX709 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.55"

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 12 megapixels 16 megapixels Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4 Focal length 25 mm 25 mm Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type - ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.1" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes - Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio - No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2023 January 2023 Release date February 2023 January 2023 Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the battery life, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus. But if the display is more of a priority – go for the OnePlus 11.