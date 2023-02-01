Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus (with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy) that was released on February 1, 2023, against the OnePlus 9 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.