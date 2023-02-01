Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus (with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy) that was released on February 1, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, which is powered by Exynos 1280 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.