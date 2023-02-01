Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S23 Plus vs Galaxy A71 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus (with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy) that was released on February 1, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy A71, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 and came out 39 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 3.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1056K versus 302K)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 134% higher peak brightness (1210 against 518 nits)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Shows 25% longer battery life (40:01 vs 32:03 hours)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 10W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • The phone is 3-years and 3-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A71
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Weighs 16 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S23 Plus
vs
Galaxy A71

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 393 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 800 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1750 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 88.9% 87.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.4% 98.2%
PWM 240 Hz 247 Hz
Response time 1 ms 3.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S23 Plus +134%
1210 nits
Galaxy A71
518 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 157.8 mm (6.21 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 76.2 mm (3 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 195 g (6.88 oz) 179 g (6.31 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Gray, Green, Purple, Yellow Black, Silver, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S23 Plus +2%
88.9%
Galaxy A71
87.2%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus and Samsung Galaxy A71 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
Max clock 3360 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 8 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Adreno 618
GPU clock 719 MHz 500 MHz
FLOPS - ~386 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S23 Plus +185%
1553
Galaxy A71
544
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S23 Plus +196%
5110
Galaxy A71
1728
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S23 Plus +249%
1056754
Galaxy A71
302707
CPU 243609 86200
GPU 414576 90800
Memory 225809 47735
UX 164774 75500
Total score 1056754 302707
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S23 Plus +1533%
12082
Galaxy A71
740
Max surface temperature 36.2 °C 37.5 °C
Stability 65% 97%
Graphics test 72 FPS 4 FPS
Graphics score 12082 740
PCMark 3.0
Galaxy S23 Plus +95%
15023
Galaxy A71
7708
Web score 13006 5547
Video editing 7796 5841
Photo editing 33986 14060
Data manipulation 11688 6693
Writing score 19974 8941
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1866 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max size - Up to 512 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM One UI 5.1 One UI 5.0
OS size 42.5 GB 23.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4700 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 45 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (10 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (57% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 35 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 1:22 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 14:29 hr 10:32 hr
Watching video 17:37 hr 14:49 hr
Gaming 06:13 hr 04:45 hr
Standby 127 hr 109 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S23 Plus +25%
40:01 hr
Galaxy A71
32:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6120 9000 x 7000
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung S5KGN3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.94", Samsung S5K3K1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX564 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A71 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 12 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.24" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5
Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy S23 Plus +8%
91.8 dB
Galaxy A71
85.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2023 December 2019
Release date February 2023 February 2020
SAR (head) 0.57 W/kg 0.51 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg 1.56 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus is definitely a better buy.

