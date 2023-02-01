Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S23 Plus vs Galaxy Note 10 Plus – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus (with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy) that was released on February 1, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9825 and came out 43 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 92% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1056K versus 551K)
  • Shows 44% longer battery life (40:01 vs 27:48 hours)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Delivers 52% higher peak brightness (1210 against 795 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • The phone is 3-years and 7-months newer
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 4700 vs 4300 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
  • 26% higher pixel density (495 vs 393 PPI)
  • Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S23 Plus
vs
Galaxy Note 10 Plus

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1440 x 3040 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19:9
PPI 393 ppi 495 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 800 nits 700 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1750 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 88.9% 92.39%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.4% 95.4%
PWM 240 Hz 250 Hz
Response time 1 ms 3.6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S23 Plus +52%
1210 nits
Galaxy Note 10 Plus
795 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 157.8 mm (6.21 inches) 162.3 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 76.2 mm (3 inches) 77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 195 g (6.88 oz) 196 g (6.91 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gray, Green, Purple, Yellow White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus and Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9825
Max clock 3360 MHz 2730 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: M4
L3 cache 8 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Mali G76 MP12
GPU clock 719 MHz 770 MHz
FLOPS - ~652 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S23 Plus +92%
1056754
Galaxy Note 10 Plus
551445
CPU 243609 139273
GPU 414576 177762
Memory 225809 118225
UX 164774 114971
Total score 1056754 551445
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 36.2 °C 38.8 °C
Stability 65% 97%
Graphics test 72 FPS 20 FPS
Graphics score 12082 3370
PCMark 3.0
Web score 13006 7231
Video editing 7796 5843
Photo editing 33986 19647
Data manipulation 11688 6856
Writing score 19974 11090
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.0
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max size - Up to 1000 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM One UI 5.1 One UI 4.0
OS size 42.5 GB 31.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4700 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 45 W 45 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (10 W) Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (57% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (65% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 1:05 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 14:29 hr 07:47 hr
Watching video 17:37 hr 14:19 hr
Gaming 06:13 hr 04:55 hr
Standby 127 hr 97 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S23 Plus +44%
40:01 hr
Galaxy Note 10 Plus
27:48 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6120 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 2x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung S5KGN3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.94", Samsung S5K3K1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.1
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX564 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 12 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 3648 x 2736
Aperture f/2.2 f/1.6
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.24" 1/2.65"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.3 5
Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy S23 Plus +7%
91.8 dB
Galaxy Note 10 Plus
85.7 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2023 August 2019
Release date February 2023 August 2019
SAR (head) 0.57 W/kg 0.19 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg 1.4 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

