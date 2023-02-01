Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus vs Note 20
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus (with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy) that was released on February 1, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, which is powered by Exynos 990 and came out 31 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- 91% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1056K versus 552K)
- Delivers 95% higher peak brightness (1210 against 620 nits)
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- The phone is 2-years and 7-months newer
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 4700 vs 4300 mAh
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|393 ppi
|393 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|No
|Max rated brightness
|800 nits
|600 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1750 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus 2
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|88.9%
|89.2%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|97.4%
|99.9%
|PWM
|240 Hz
|250 Hz
|Response time
|1 ms
|6.4 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|157.8 mm (6.21 inches)
|161.6 mm (6.36 inches)
|Width
|76.2 mm (3 inches)
|75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
|Thickness
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|195 g (6.88 oz)
|192 g (6.77 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Advanced cooling
|Vapor chamber
|Vapor chamber
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Gray, Green, Purple, Yellow
|Black, Green, Brown
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy
|Samsung Exynos 990
|Max clock
|3360 MHz
|2730 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 740
|Mali-G77 MP11
|GPU clock
|719 MHz
|550 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~1196 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S23 Plus +67%
1553
932
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S23 Plus +83%
5110
2800
|CPU
|243609
|147614
|GPU
|414576
|195295
|Memory
|225809
|97621
|UX
|164774
|108092
|Total score
|1056754
|552918
|Max surface temperature
|36.2 °C
|38.6 °C
|Stability
|65%
|88%
|Graphics test
|72 FPS
|25 FPS
|Graphics score
|12082
|4312
|Web score
|13006
|7665
|Video editing
|7796
|5703
|Photo editing
|33986
|29880
|Data manipulation
|11688
|8172
|Writing score
|19974
|11921
Memory
|RAM size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|-
|2400 MHz
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|256, 512 GB
|256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 4.0
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|ROM
|One UI 5.1
|One UI 5.0
|OS size
|42.5 GB
|35 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4700 mAh
|4300 mAh
|Charge power
|45 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (10 W)
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (57% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:05 hr
|1:05 hr
|Web browsing
|14:29 hr
|-
|Watching video
|17:37 hr
|-
|Gaming
|06:13 hr
|-
|Standby
|127 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8160 x 6120
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 24FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
|3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung S5KGN3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.94", Samsung S5K3K1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX564 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|12 megapixels
|10 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|3872 x 2592
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|1.22 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.24"
|1/3.2"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Galaxy S23 Plus +5%
129
123
Video quality
Galaxy S23 Plus +30%
137
105
Generic camera score
Galaxy S23 Plus +11%
133
120
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|3.2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2023
|August 2020
|Release date
|February 2023
|August 2020
|SAR (head)
|0.57 W/kg
|0.359 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.4 W/kg
|1.366 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus is definitely a better buy.
