Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus vs Note 20 VS Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus (with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy) that was released on February 1, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, which is powered by Exynos 990 and came out 31 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz 91% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1056K versus 552K)

91% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1056K versus 552K) Delivers 95% higher peak brightness (1210 against 620 nits)

Delivers 95% higher peak brightness (1210 against 620 nits) Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) The phone is 2-years and 7-months newer

The phone is 2-years and 7-months newer Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 4700 vs 4300 mAh

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.6 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 393 ppi 393 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes No Max rated brightness 800 nits 600 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1750 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 88.9% 89.2% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 97.4% 99.9% PWM 240 Hz 250 Hz Response time 1 ms 6.4 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy S23 Plus +95% 1210 nits Galaxy Note 20 620 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 157.8 mm (6.21 inches) 161.6 mm (6.36 inches) Width 76.2 mm (3 inches) 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 195 g (6.88 oz) 192 g (6.77 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Advanced cooling Vapor chamber Vapor chamber Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Gray, Green, Purple, Yellow Black, Green, Brown Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S23 Plus 88.9% Galaxy Note 20 89.2%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Memory clock - 2400 MHz Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 256, 512 GB 256 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM One UI 5.1 One UI 5.0 OS size 42.5 GB 35 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4700 mAh 4300 mAh Charge power 45 W 25 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (10 W) Yes (15 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (57% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:05 hr 1:05 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 14:29 hr - Watching video 17:37 hr - Gaming 06:13 hr - Standby 127 hr - General battery life Galaxy S23 Plus 40:01 hr Galaxy Note 20 n/a Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 8160 x 6120 4000 x 3000 Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 3x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung S5KGN3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 70 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.94", Samsung S5K3K1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX564 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 12 megapixels 10 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 3872 x 2592 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.22 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.24" 1/3.2" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S23 Plus +5% 129 Galaxy Note 20 123 Video quality Galaxy S23 Plus +30% 137 Galaxy Note 20 105 Generic camera score Galaxy S23 Plus +11% 133 Galaxy Note 20 120

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy S23 Plus +4% 91.8 dB Galaxy Note 20 87.9 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2023 August 2020 Release date February 2023 August 2020 SAR (head) 0.57 W/kg 0.359 W/kg SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg 1.366 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus is definitely a better buy.