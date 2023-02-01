Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus vs S20 Plus VS Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus (with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy) that was released on February 1, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 990 and came out 37 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1056K versus 523K)

2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1056K versus 523K) Shows 41% longer battery life (40:01 vs 28:26 hours)

Shows 41% longer battery life (40:01 vs 28:26 hours) Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating) Delivers 51% higher peak brightness (1210 against 801 nits)

Delivers 51% higher peak brightness (1210 against 801 nits) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) The phone is 3-years and 1-month newer Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus 33% higher pixel density (524 vs 393 PPI)

33% higher pixel density (524 vs 393 PPI) Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED Size 6.6 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 393 ppi 524 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes No Max rated brightness 800 nits 800 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1750 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Screen-to-body ratio 88.9% 90.5% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 97.4% 99.7% PWM 240 Hz 214 Hz Response time 1 ms 9 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy S23 Plus +51% 1210 nits Galaxy S20 Plus 801 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 157.8 mm (6.21 inches) 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) Width 76.2 mm (3 inches) 73.7 mm (2.9 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 195 g (6.88 oz) 186 g (6.56 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Advanced cooling Vapor chamber - Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Gray, Green, Purple, Yellow Black, Gray, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S23 Plus 88.9% Galaxy S20 Plus +2% 90.5%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Memory clock - 3200 MHz Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 256, 512 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.0 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max size - Up to 1000 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM One UI 5.1 One UI 4.1 OS size 42.5 GB 23.6 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4700 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 45 W 25 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (10 W) Yes (15 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (57% in 30 min) Yes (100% in 84 min) Full charging time 1:05 hr 1:25 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 14:29 hr 09:33 hr Watching video 17:37 hr 13:44 hr Gaming 06:13 hr 03:56 hr Standby 127 hr 92 hr General battery life Galaxy S23 Plus +41% 40:01 hr Galaxy S20 Plus 28:26 hr Smartphones With the Best Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 8160 x 6120 4000 x 3000 Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 1.1x Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 4 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung S5KGN3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 70 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.94", Samsung S5K3K1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 29 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX564 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)

Depth lens - - 0.3 MP

- Aperture: f/1.0

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 12 megapixels 10 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 2592 x 3872 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.22 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.24" 1/3.2" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S23 Plus +2% 129 Galaxy S20 Plus 127 Video quality Galaxy S23 Plus +37% 137 Galaxy S20 Plus 100 Generic camera score Galaxy S23 Plus +13% 133 Galaxy S20 Plus 118

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 20 22 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy S23 Plus +8% 91.8 dB Galaxy S20 Plus 85 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2023 February 2020 Release date February 2023 March 2020 SAR (head) 0.57 W/kg 0.38 W/kg SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg 1.57 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus is definitely a better buy.