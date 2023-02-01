Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus vs S21 Ultra VS Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on February 1, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, which is powered by Exynos 2100 and came out 25 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Specifications of the Galaxy S23 Plus was provided by insiders and may not be fully accurate.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus 74% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1304K versus 749K)

74% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1304K versus 749K) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1

Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1 38% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1531 and 1108 points

38% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1531 and 1108 points Weighs 32 grams less Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom 32% higher pixel density (515 vs 390 PPI)

32% higher pixel density (515 vs 390 PPI) Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4700 mAh

Value for money

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED Size 6.6 inches 6.8 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 390 ppi 515 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness - 1500 nits HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 88.9% 89.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy S23 Plus n/a Galaxy S21 Ultra 1028 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 157.8 mm (6.21 inches) 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) Width 76.2 mm (3 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 195 g (6.88 oz) 227 g (8.01 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Green, Purple Black, Silver, Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S23 Plus 88.9% Galaxy S21 Ultra +1% 89.8%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 12, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Memory clock - 2750 MHz Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM One UI 5.1 One UI 5.0 OS size - 26.4 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4700 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 45 W 25 W Battery type - Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (15 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes Yes (54% in 30 min) Full charging time - 1:11 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 10:13 hr Watching video - 15:32 hr Gaming - 05:26 hr Standby - 98 hr General battery life Galaxy S23 Plus n/a Galaxy S21 Ultra 31:14 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution - 12000 x 9000 Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 10x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 70 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.94"

- Phase autofocus

- 10 MP

- Aperture: f/4.9

- Focal length: 240 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.65", Samsung S5K3J1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.55"

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 12 megapixels 40 megapixels Image resolution - 7864 x 5200 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length 25 mm 26 mm Pixel size - 0.7 microns Sensor type - ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size - 1/2.65" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S23 Plus n/a Galaxy S21 Ultra 128 Video quality Galaxy S23 Plus n/a Galaxy S21 Ultra 98 Generic camera score Galaxy S23 Plus n/a Galaxy S21 Ultra 121

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 24 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio - No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy S23 Plus n/a Galaxy S21 Ultra 88 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2023 January 2021 Release date February 2023 February 2021 SAR (head) - 0.71 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.58 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.