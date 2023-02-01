Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max VS Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy) that was released on February 1, 2023, against the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 42 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom

The phone is 3-years and 6-months newer Fingerprint scanner Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED Size 6.8 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1440 x 3088 pixels 1242 x 2688 pixels Aspect ratio 19.3:9 19.5:9 PPI 500 ppi 458 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes No Max rated brightness 850 nits 800 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1750 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% 83.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 96.9% 99.6% PWM 240 Hz 245 Hz Response time 2 ms 4.9 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy S23 Ultra +61% 1269 nits iPhone 11 Pro Max 790 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 163.4 mm (6.43 inches) 158 mm (6.22 inches) Width 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) 77.8 mm (3.06 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 233 g (8.22 oz) 226 g (7.97 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Advanced cooling Vapor chamber - Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red, Purple Silver, Gold, Gray, Dark gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S23 Ultra +7% 89.5% iPhone 11 Pro Max 83.7%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR4X Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB 64, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 NVMe Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4) ROM One UI 5.1 - OS size 39.9 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 3969 mAh Charge power 45 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (68% in 30 min) Yes (48% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:59 hr 1:57 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 15:33 hr 11:56 hr Watching video 19:27 hr 16:42 hr Gaming 06:26 hr 07:08 hr Standby 123 hr 124 hr General battery life Galaxy S23 Ultra +14% 41:50 hr iPhone 11 Pro Max 36:48 hr Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (14th and 74th place)

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 200 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 16320 x 12240 4032 x 3024 Zoom Optical, 10x Optical, 2x Flash LED Quad LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 4 (200 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 200 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung ISOCELL HP2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/4.9

- Focal length: 230 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX754 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX564 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 12 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4032 x 3024 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 1.12 microns - Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS Sensor size 1/3.24" 1/3.6" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S23 Ultra +12% 139 iPhone 11 Pro Max 124 Video quality Galaxy S23 Ultra +34% 137 iPhone 11 Pro Max 102 Generic camera score Galaxy S23 Ultra +20% 140 iPhone 11 Pro Max 117

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5.3 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C No USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 18 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy S23 Ultra +7% 91.8 dB iPhone 11 Pro Max 85.8 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2023 September 2019 Release date February 2023 September 2019 SAR (head) 0.96 W/kg 0.95 W/kg SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg 0.99 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is definitely a better buy.