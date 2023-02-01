Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max VS Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy) that was released on February 1, 2023, against the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 28 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Fingerprint scanner Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED Size 6.8 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1440 x 3088 pixels 1284 x 2778 pixels Aspect ratio 19.3:9 19.5:9 PPI 500 ppi 458 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes No Max rated brightness 850 nits 800 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1750 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% 87.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 96.9% 99.4% PWM 240 Hz 238 Hz Response time 2 ms 8 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy S23 Ultra +47% 1269 nits iPhone 12 Pro Max 864 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 163.4 mm (6.43 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches) Width 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 233 g (8.22 oz) 226 g (7.97 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Advanced cooling Vapor chamber - Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red, Purple Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S23 Ultra +2% 89.5% iPhone 12 Pro Max 87.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR4X Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 NVMe Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4) ROM One UI 5.1 - OS size 39.9 GB 16 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 3687 mAh Charge power 45 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (68% in 30 min) Yes (55% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:59 hr 1:32 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 15:33 hr 12:04 hr Watching video 19:27 hr 14:25 hr Gaming 06:26 hr 07:11 hr Standby 123 hr 122 hr General battery life Galaxy S23 Ultra +18% 41:50 hr iPhone 12 Pro Max 35:25 hr Phone Battery Life Ranking (14th and 110th place)

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 200 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 16320 x 12240 4032 x 3024 Zoom Optical, 10x Optical, 2.5x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 4 (200 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 200 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung ISOCELL HP2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.7 micron

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/4.9

- Focal length: 230 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX754 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 65 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX613 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX564 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Depth lens - Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 12 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4290 x 2800 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 23 mm Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.24" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S23 Ultra +1% 139 iPhone 12 Pro Max 138 Video quality Galaxy S23 Ultra +21% 137 iPhone 12 Pro Max 113 Generic camera score Galaxy S23 Ultra +8% 140 iPhone 12 Pro Max 130

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C No USB version 3.2 - USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy S23 Ultra +13% 91.8 dB iPhone 12 Pro Max 81.2 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2023 October 2020 Release date February 2023 November 2020 SAR (head) 0.96 W/kg 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg 0.99 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is definitely a better buy.