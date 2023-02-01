Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Apple iPhone X
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy) that was released on February 1, 2023, against the Apple iPhone X, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 66 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
- The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
- 3.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1258K versus 382K)
- Comes with 2284 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 2716 mAh
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Shows 82% longer battery life (41:06 vs 22:33 hours)
- Has a 1 inch larger screen size
- Delivers 110% higher peak brightness (1277 against 608 nits)
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Supports higher wattage charging (45W versus 18W)
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone X
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
- Better grip in hands – the body is 7.2 mm narrower
- Weighs 59 grams less
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.8 inches
|5.8 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3088 pixels
|1125 x 2436 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.3:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|500 ppi
|458 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|No
|Max rated brightness
|850 nits
|625 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1750 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus 2
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.5%
|82.9%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|96.9%
|99.3%
|PWM
|240 Hz
|240 Hz
|Response time
|2 ms
|2.2 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|163.4 mm (6.43 inches)
|143.6 mm (5.65 inches)
|Width
|78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
|70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|233 g (8.22 oz)
|174 g (6.14 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP67
|Advanced cooling
|Vapor chamber
|-
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red, Purple
|Silver, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy
|Apple A11 Bionic
|Max clock
|3360 MHz
|2390 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
|- 4 cores at 1.42 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 740
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|719 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~3481 GFLOPS
|~325 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S23 Ultra +65%
1552
943
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S23 Ultra +97%
4954
2517
|CPU
|266470
|124881
|GPU
|530016
|115568
|Memory
|245971
|60636
|UX
|204051
|79405
|Total score
|1258788
|382643
|Max surface temperature
|34.8 °C
|45.7 °C
|Stability
|64%
|63%
|Graphics test
|72 FPS
|21 FPS
|Graphics score
|12164
|3528
|Web score
|15398
|-
|Video editing
|7787
|-
|Photo editing
|33884
|-
|Data manipulation
|12696
|-
|Writing score
|19824
|-
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR4
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|256, 512, 1024 GB
|64, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 4.0
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|iOS 11.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.5)
|ROM
|One UI 5.1
|-
|OS size
|39.9 GB
|5.3 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|2716 mAh
|Max charge power
|45 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (68% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:59 hr
|2:00 hr
|Web browsing
|14:50 hr
|07:08 hr
|Watching video
|19:27 hr
|09:17 hr
|Gaming
|06:21 hr
|04:04 hr
|Standby
|123 hr
|84 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|200 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|16320 x 12240
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Optical, 10x
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (200 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung ISOCELL HP2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Duo Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 230 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX754 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX564 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone X from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|12 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|3472 x 2063
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|32 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.24"
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Galaxy S23 Ultra +38%
139
101
Video quality
Galaxy S23 Ultra +54%
137
89
Generic camera score
Galaxy S23 Ultra +44%
140
97
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|3.2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|16
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2023
|September 2017
|Release date
|February 2023
|November 2017
|SAR (head)
|0.96 W/kg
|0.87 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.4 W/kg
|0.97 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
|Bundled charger
|Not included
|-
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is definitely a better buy.
