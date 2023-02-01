Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy) that was released on February 1, 2023, against the Apple iPhone X, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 66 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.