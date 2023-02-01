Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S23 Ultra vs iPhone XR – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy) that was released on February 1, 2023, against the Apple iPhone XR, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 54 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
  • The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
  • 2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1234K versus 504K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 2058 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 2942 mAh
  • Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
  • Delivers 98% higher peak brightness (1264 against 639 nits)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Shows 27% longer battery life (41:50 vs 33:02 hours)
  • 53% higher pixel density (500 vs 326 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Thinner bezels – 10.5% more screen real estate
  • Supports higher wattage charging (45W versus 15W)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XR
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • Weighs 39 grams less

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and Apple iPhone XR crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S23 Ultra
vs
iPhone XR

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.8 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3088 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.3:9 19.5:9
PPI 500 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 850 nits 625 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1750 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% 79%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 96.9% 100%
PWM 240 Hz Not detected
Response time 2 ms 32.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1920:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S23 Ultra +98%
1264 nits
iPhone XR
639 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163.4 mm (6.43 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 233 g (8.22 oz) 194 g (6.84 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP67
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red, Purple White, Black, Blue, Red, Orange, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S23 Ultra +13%
89.5%
iPhone XR
79%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and Apple iPhone XR in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy Apple A12 Bionic
Max clock 3360 MHz 2490 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
L3 cache 8 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 719 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~3481 GFLOPS ~560 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S23 Ultra +38%
1531
iPhone XR
1108
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S23 Ultra +124%
4917
iPhone XR
2198
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S23 Ultra +145%
1234123
iPhone XR
504133
CPU 266470 142806
GPU 530016 178961
Memory 245971 79246
UX 204051 104785
Total score 1234123 504133
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S23 Ultra +134%
12218
iPhone XR
5222
Max surface temperature 34.8 °C 42.6 °C
Stability 64% 69%
Graphics test 73 FPS 31 FPS
Graphics score 12218 5222
PCMark 3.0
Web score 15287 -
Video editing 7787 -
Photo editing 33886 -
Data manipulation 12437 -
Writing score 19929 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 NVMe
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4)
ROM One UI 5.1 -
OS size 39.9 GB 11.1 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 2942 mAh
Max charge power 45 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (68% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:59 hr 1:43 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 15:33 hr 11:16 hr
Watching video 19:27 hr 12:45 hr
Gaming 06:26 hr 05:10 hr
Standby 123 hr 123 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S23 Ultra +27%
41:50 hr
iPhone XR
33:02 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 200 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 16320 x 12240 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 10x Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (200 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung ISOCELL HP2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 230 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX754 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX564 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 12 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 3088 x 2316
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.24" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.3 5
Bluetooth features LE SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy S23 Ultra +5%
91.8 dB
iPhone XR
87.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2023 September 2018
Release date February 2023 October 2018
SAR (head) 0.96 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
Bundled charger Not included -
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
6 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 6

