Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Asus ROG Phone 7

Самсунг Галакси С23 Ультра
VS
Асус РОГ Фон 7
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Asus ROG Phone 7

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy) that was released on February 1, 2023, against the Asus ROG Phone 7, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
  • The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
  • 27% higher pixel density (500 vs 395 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Thinner bezels – 7.3% more screen real estate
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 7
  • Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S23 Ultra
vs
ROG Phone 7

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3088 pixels 1080 x 2448 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.3:9 20.4:9
PPI 500 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 165 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes -
Max rated brightness 850 nits 1000 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1750 nits 1500 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% 82.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 96.9% -
PWM 240 Hz -
Response time 2 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.4 mm (6.43 inches) 173 mm (6.81 inches)
Width 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 10.3 mm (0.41 inches)
Weight 233 g (8.22 oz) 239 g (8.43 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP54
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber Vapor chamber
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red, Purple White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S23 Ultra +9%
89.5%
ROG Phone 7
82.2%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and Asus ROG Phone 7 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Max clock 3360 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache 8 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Adreno 740
GPU clock 719 MHz 680 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S23 Ultra
1250900
ROG Phone 7 +4%
1303081
CPU 264352 -
GPU 546230 -
Memory 257248 -
UX 175857 -
Total score 1250900 1303081
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 34.8 °C -
Stability 64% -
Graphics test 73 FPS -
Graphics score 12270 -
PCMark 3.0
Web score 14631 -
Video editing 7784 -
Photo editing 33473 -
Data manipulation 12060 -
Writing score 19883 -
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Results (15th and 7th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5X
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB 512 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 4.0
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM One UI 5.1 -
OS size 39.9 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 45 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes (68% in 30 min) Yes (68% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:59 hr 1:02 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 15:33 hr 14:28 hr
Watching video 19:27 hr 23:24 hr
Gaming 06:26 hr 05:54 hr
Standby 123 hr 126 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S23 Ultra
41:50 hr
ROG Phone 7 +3%
43:17 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (16th and 11th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 200 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 16320 x 12240 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 10x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (200 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung ISOCELL HP2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 230 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX754 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX564 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10 (PureCel)
Macro lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 12 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 -
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS PureCel
Sensor size 1/3.24" 1/3.2"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2023 April 2023
Release date February 2023 April 2023
SAR (head) 0.96 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
4 (57.1%)
3 (42.9%)
Total votes: 7

ant 14 April 2023 13:42
The S23 definitely takes the win. This obsession with "gaming phones" and their focus on numbers is overkill, and you end up sacrificing camera quality, eSIM, water resistance, and other essential phone features just to achieve higher performance numbers in games like Genshin Impact and increased refresh rates that you'll never actually be able to fully utilize in games. Moreover, on a small phone screen, it's hard to discern the difference between high/medium and the highest settings in games like Genshin Impact, so any other flagship, midrange with a 7g2, or budget options like the $200 Poco X3 Pro can run it smoothly. If someone genuinely wants a "gaming phone" to play Call of Duty in the subway with 69,420 fps, I have some bad news for them and a recommendation to get outside and touch some grass as soon as possible. ROG phones become even more redundant when you consider the fact that you can get some Windows RTX laptops for the same price. Windows 11 already supports some Android apps too, or if you don't want to buy a laptop, you can opt for an iPad M1, which would provide a much better gaming experience thanks to its larger screen.
