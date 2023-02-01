Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate VS Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy) that was released on February 1, 2023, against the Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom 27% higher pixel density (500 vs 395 PPI)

27% higher pixel density (500 vs 395 PPI) Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Supports wireless charging up to 15W Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) Delivers 16% higher peak brightness (1282 against 1102 nits)

Delivers 16% higher peak brightness (1282 against 1102 nits) Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Thinner bezels – 7.3% more screen real estate

Thinner bezels – 7.3% more screen real estate The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Ready for eSIM technology Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh

Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.8 inches 6.78 inches Resolution 1440 x 3088 pixels 1080 x 2448 pixels Aspect ratio 19.3:9 20.4:9 PPI 500 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 165 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes - Max rated brightness 850 nits 1000 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1750 nits 1500 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% 82.2% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 96.9% - PWM 240 Hz - Response time 2 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy S23 Ultra +16% 1282 nits ROG Phone 7 Ultimate 1102 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.4 mm (6.43 inches) 173 mm (6.81 inches) Width 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 10.3 mm (0.41 inches) Weight 233 g (8.22 oz) 246 g (8.68 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP54 Advanced cooling Vapor chamber Vapor chamber Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red, Purple White Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S23 Ultra +9% 89.5% ROG Phone 7 Ultimate 82.2%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5X Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB 512 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 4.0 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 13 ROM One UI 5.1 - OS size 39.9 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh Charge power 45 W 65 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes Fast charging Yes (68% in 30 min) Yes (68% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:59 hr 1:02 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 15:33 hr 14:27 hr Watching video 19:27 hr 24:02 hr Gaming 06:26 hr 05:52 hr Standby 123 hr 127 hr General battery life Galaxy S23 Ultra 41:50 hr ROG Phone 7 Ultimate +5% 43:44 hr Phones With the Best Battery Life (16th and 8th place)

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 200 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 16320 x 12240 8192 x 6144 Zoom Optical, 10x Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 4 (200 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 200 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung ISOCELL HP2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/4.9

- Focal length: 230 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX754 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX564 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10 (PureCel)

Macro lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 12 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 - Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5 Focal length 26 mm 29 mm Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.7 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS PureCel Sensor size 1/3.24" 1/3.2" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S23 Ultra 139 ROG Phone 7 Ultimate n/a Video quality Galaxy S23 Ultra 137 ROG Phone 7 Ultimate n/a Generic camera score Galaxy S23 Ultra 140 ROG Phone 7 Ultimate n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy S23 Ultra 91.8 dB ROG Phone 7 Ultimate n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2023 April 2023 Release date February 2023 April 2023 SAR (head) 0.96 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is definitely a better buy.