Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Google Pixel 6 Pro VS Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Google Pixel 6 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy) that was released on February 1, 2023, against the Google Pixel 6 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom Shows 61% longer battery life (43:45 vs 27:15 hours)

Shows 61% longer battery life (43:45 vs 27:15 hours) 61% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1233K versus 766K)

61% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1233K versus 766K) Delivers 49% higher peak brightness (1274 against 857 nits)

Delivers 49% higher peak brightness (1274 against 857 nits) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer

The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Has 2 SIM card slots Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6 Pro Weighs 23 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED Size 6.8 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1440 x 3088 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9 PPI 500 ppi 512 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 850 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1750 nits 800 nits HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% 88.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 98.5% PWM - 360 Hz Response time - 1 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy S23 Ultra +49% 1274 nits Pixel 6 Pro 857 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.4 mm (6.43 inches) 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) Width 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 233 g (8.22 oz) 210 g (7.41 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red, Purple White, Black, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S23 Ultra +1% 89.5% Pixel 6 Pro 88.8%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Memory clock - 3200 MHz Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM One UI 5.1 Stock Android OS size - 14 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5003 mAh Charge power 45 W 30 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (23 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (68% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:59 hr 1:59 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 16:59 hr 08:47 hr Watching video 19:11 hr 12:29 hr Gaming 05:08 hr 04:43 hr Standby 133 hr 93 hr General battery life Galaxy S23 Ultra +61% 43:45 hr Pixel 6 Pro 27:15 hr Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 200 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 16320 x 12240 8192 x 6144 Zoom Optical, 10x Optical, 4x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 114° Lenses 4 (200 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 200 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung ISOCELL HP2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/4.9

- Focal length: 230 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX754 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/3.5

- Focal length: 104 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX564 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 12 megapixels 11.1 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 3840 x 2880 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm 24 mm Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.22 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.24" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S23 Ultra 139 Pixel 6 Pro n/a Video quality Galaxy S23 Ultra 137 Pixel 6 Pro n/a Generic camera score Galaxy S23 Ultra 140 Pixel 6 Pro n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy S23 Ultra n/a Pixel 6 Pro 84.6 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2023 October 2021 Release date February 2023 October 2021 SAR (head) 0.96 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is definitely a better buy.