Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Google Pixel 6a VS Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Google Pixel 6a Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy) that was released on February 1, 2023, against the Google Pixel 6a, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size 63% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1241K versus 762K)

63% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1241K versus 762K) Shows 29% longer battery life (41:50 vs 32:23 hours)

Shows 29% longer battery life (41:50 vs 32:23 hours) Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating) Delivers 46% higher peak brightness (1269 against 869 nits)

Delivers 46% higher peak brightness (1269 against 869 nits) Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Supports wireless charging up to 15W Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Comes with 590 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4410 mAh Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6a Weighs 55 grams less

Weighs 55 grams less Better grip in hands – the body is 6.3 mm narrower

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Price Google Pixel 6a Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED Size 6.8 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1440 x 3088 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 19.3:9 20:9 PPI 500 ppi 429 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes No Max rated brightness 850 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1750 nits 1100 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% 83% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 96.9% 96.9% PWM 240 Hz 240 Hz Response time 2 ms 3 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy S23 Ultra +46% 1269 nits Pixel 6a 869 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 163.4 mm (6.43 inches) 152.2 mm (5.99 inches) Width 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) 71.8 mm (2.83 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 233 g (8.22 oz) 178 g (6.28 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP67 Advanced cooling Vapor chamber - Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red, Purple White, Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S23 Ultra +8% 89.5% Pixel 6a 83%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Memory clock - 3200 MHz Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM One UI 5.1 Stock Android OS size 39.9 GB 14.3 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4410 mAh Charge power 45 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (68% in 30 min) Yes (42% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:59 hr 1:51 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 15:33 hr 11:03 hr Watching video 19:27 hr 16:44 hr Gaming 06:26 hr 06:15 hr Standby 123 hr 91 hr General battery life Galaxy S23 Ultra +29% 41:50 hr Pixel 6a 32:23 hr Smartphones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 200 megapixels 12.2 megapixels Image resolution 16320 x 12240 4032 x 3024 Zoom Optical, 10x Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 114° Lenses 4 (200 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 200 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung ISOCELL HP2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12.2 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/4.9

- Focal length: 230 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX754 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX564 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 17 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 6a from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 12 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 3840 x 2160 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm 24 mm Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.24" 1/2.8" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S23 Ultra +5% 139 Pixel 6a 133 Video quality Galaxy S23 Ultra +9% 137 Pixel 6a 126 Generic camera score Galaxy S23 Ultra +15% 140 Pixel 6a 122

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy S23 Ultra +5% 91.8 dB Pixel 6a 87.4 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2023 May 2022 Release date February 2023 June 2022 SAR (head) 0.96 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is definitely a better buy.