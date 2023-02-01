Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Google Pixel Fold
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy) that was released on February 1, 2023, against the Google Pixel Fold, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 63% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1247K versus 767K)
- The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
- 32% higher pixel density (500 vs 378 PPI)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- Better grip in hands – the body is 61.6 mm narrower
- Thinner bezels – 6.8% more screen real estate
- Supports higher wattage charging (45W versus 30W)
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel Fold
- Has a 0.8 inch larger screen size
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
87
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
85
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
65
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
100*
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
84*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
86
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Value for money
You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Promotion
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.8 inches
|7.6 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3088 pixels
|1840 x 2208 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.3:9
|-
|PPI
|500 ppi
|378 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|-
|Max rated brightness
|850 nits
|1200 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1750 nits
|1450 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus 2
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.5%
|82.7%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|96.9%
|-
|PWM
|240 Hz
|-
|Response time
|2 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|163.4 mm (6.43 inches)
|158.7 mm (6.25 inches)
|Width
|78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
|139.7 mm (5.5 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|5.8 mm (0.23 inches)
|Weight
|233 g (8.22 oz)
|283 g (9.98 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IPX8
|Advanced cooling
|Vapor chamber
|-
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red, Purple
|Black, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-button
Performance
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy
|Google Tensor G2
|Max clock
|3360 MHz
|2850 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 740
|Mali-G710 MP7
|GPU clock
|719 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~3481 GFLOPS
|~1153 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S23 Ultra +40%
1543
1102
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S23 Ultra +48%
4929
3334
|CPU
|266470
|-
|GPU
|530016
|-
|Memory
|245971
|-
|UX
|204051
|-
|Total score
|1247446
|767126
|Max surface temperature
|34.8 °C
|-
|Stability
|64%
|-
|Graphics test
|72 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|12157
|-
|Web score
|15452
|-
|Video editing
|7788
|-
|Photo editing
|33920
|-
|Data manipulation
|12719
|-
|Writing score
|19824
|-
AnTuTu 9 Smartphone Scores (19th and 164th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR5
|Channels
|4
|4
|Storage size
|256, 512, 1024 GB
|256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 4.0
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 13
|ROM
|One UI 5.1
|-
|OS size
|39.9 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4821 mAh
|Max charge power
|45 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|Yes (20 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (68% in 30 min)
|Yes
|Full charging time
|0:59 hr
|-
|Web browsing
|15:00 hr
|-
|Watching video
|19:27 hr
|-
|Gaming
|06:32 hr
|-
|Standby
|123 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|200 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|16320 x 12240
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Optical, 10x
|Optical, 5x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|121°
|Lenses
|4 (200 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 10.8 MP + 10.8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung ISOCELL HP2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2"
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 230 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX754 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 10.8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.1
- Focal length: 112 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX564 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 10.8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/3"
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Google Pixel Fold from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|12 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|-
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/3.24"
|1/4"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Galaxy S23 Ultra +1%
139
137
Video quality
Galaxy S23 Ultra +5%
137
131
Generic camera score
Galaxy S23 Ultra +5%
140
133
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|3.2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2023
|May 2023
|Release date
|February 2023
|June 2023
|SAR (head)
|0.96 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.4 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Not included
|Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
4 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 4