Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy) that was released on February 1, 2023, against the Honor 90 Lite, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6020 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
  • 3.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1251K versus 381K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 28% higher pixel density (500 vs 391 PPI)
  • Handles wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Stereo speakers
  • Dynamic AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Honor 90 Lite
  • Weighs 54 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and Honor 90 Lite crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S23 Ultra
vs
90 Lite

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.8 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3088 pixels 1080 x 2388 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.3:9 19.9:9
PPI 500 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 850 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1750 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% 89.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 96.9% -
PWM 240 Hz -
Response time 2 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S23 Ultra
1282 nits
90 Lite
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.4 mm (6.43 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.48 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 233 g (8.22 oz) 179 g (6.31 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red, Purple White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and Honor 90 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy MediaTek Dimensity 6020
Max clock 3360 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 8 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Mali-G57 MP2
GPU shading units 2560 128
GPU clock 719 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~3481.6 GFLOPS ~243.2 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S23 Ultra +154%
1541
90 Lite
607
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S23 Ultra +182%
4928
90 Lite
1745
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S23 Ultra +228%
1251974
90 Lite
381507
CPU 266470 -
GPU 530016 -
Memory 245971 -
UX 204051 -
Total score 1251974 381507
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 34.8 °C -
Stability 64% -
Graphics test 72 FPS -
Graphics score 12154 -
PCMark 3.0
Web score 15580 -
Video editing 7791 -
Photo editing 33956 -
Data manipulation 12916 -
Writing score 19790 -
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 2.2
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM One UI 5.1 MagicOS 7.1
OS size 39.9 GB -

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Max charge power 45 W 35 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (68% in 30 min) Yes (55% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:59 hr -
Battery life tests
Web browsing 14:50 hr -
Watching video 19:27 hr -
Gaming 06:21 hr -
Standby 123 hr -
General battery life
Galaxy S23 Ultra
41:06 hr
90 Lite
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 200 megapixels 100 megapixels
Image resolution 16320 x 12240 11584 x 8688
Zoom Optical, 10x Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (200 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (100 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung ISOCELL HP2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 100 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 230 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX754 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX564 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 12 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.24" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2023 June 2023
Release date February 2023 June 2023
SAR (head) 0.96 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Not included Yes, 35 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is definitely a better buy.

