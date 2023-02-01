Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Honor Magic 5 Ultimate VS Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Honor Magic 5 Ultimate Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy) that was released on February 1, 2023, against the Honor Magic 5 Ultimate, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) 8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1549 and 1431 points

8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1549 and 1431 points Ready for eSIM technology Reasons to consider the Honor Magic 5 Ultimate Comes with 450 mAh larger battery capacity: 5450 vs 5000 mAh

Comes with 450 mAh larger battery capacity: 5450 vs 5000 mAh Has a built-in infrared port

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Price Honor Magic 5 Ultimate Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED Size 6.8 inches 6.81 inches Resolution 1440 x 3088 pixels 1312 x 2848 pixels Aspect ratio 19.3:9 19.54:9 PPI 500 ppi 460 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes Max rated brightness 850 nits - Max rated brightness in HDR 1750 nits 1800 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Corning Gorilla Glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% 91% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 96.9% - PWM 240 Hz - Response time 2 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy S23 Ultra 1283 nits Magic 5 Ultimate n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.4 mm (6.43 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) Width 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 233 g (8.22 oz) 217 g (7.65 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Advanced cooling Vapor chamber - Rear material Glass - Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red, Purple Black, Orange Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S23 Ultra 89.5% Magic 5 Ultimate +2% 91%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5X Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB 512 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 4.0 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 13 ROM One UI 5.1 MagicOS 7.1 OS size 39.9 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5450 mAh Charge power 45 W 66 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (50 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes Fast charging Yes (68% in 30 min) Yes Full charging time 0:59 hr - Battery life tests Web browsing 15:33 hr - Watching video 19:27 hr - Gaming 06:26 hr - Standby 123 hr - General battery life Galaxy S23 Ultra 41:50 hr Magic 5 Ultimate n/a Smartphones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 200 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 16320 x 12240 8192 x 6144 Zoom Optical, 10x Optical, 3.5x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) - Angle of widest lens 120° 122° Lenses 4 (200 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 4 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 200 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung ISOCELL HP2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.0", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/4.9

- Focal length: 230 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX754 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/3.0

- Focal length: 90 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.4", Sony IMX758 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX564 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.5", Sony (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 12 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4096 x 3072 Aperture f/2.2 - Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 1.12 microns - Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS - Sensor size 1/3.24" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S23 Ultra 139 Magic 5 Ultimate n/a Video quality Galaxy S23 Ultra 137 Magic 5 Ultimate n/a Generic camera score Galaxy S23 Ultra 140 Magic 5 Ultimate n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes - Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy S23 Ultra 91.8 dB Magic 5 Ultimate n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2023 March 2023 Release date February 2023 March 2023 SAR (head) 0.96 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the sound is more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Honor Magic 5 Ultimate.