Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Honor 70 VS Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Honor 70 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy) that was released on February 1, 2023, against the Honor 70, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1241K versus 541K)

2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1241K versus 541K) Shows 28% longer battery life (41:50 vs 32:36 hours)

Shows 28% longer battery life (41:50 vs 32:36 hours) Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating) Delivers 68% higher peak brightness (1269 against 756 nits)

Delivers 68% higher peak brightness (1269 against 756 nits) 27% higher pixel density (500 vs 395 PPI)

27% higher pixel density (500 vs 395 PPI) Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Supports wireless charging up to 15W Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 Reasons to consider the Honor 70 Weighs 55 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED Size 6.8 inches 6.67 inches Resolution 1440 x 3088 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 19.3:9 20:9 PPI 500 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes No Max rated brightness 850 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1750 nits 800 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% 90.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 96.9% 99.6% PWM 240 Hz 61 Hz Response time 2 ms 2 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy S23 Ultra +68% 1269 nits Honor 70 756 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 163.4 mm (6.43 inches) 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) Width 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.91 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 233 g (8.22 oz) 178 g (6.28 oz) Waterproof IP68 No Advanced cooling Vapor chamber - Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Plastic Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red, Purple Black, Silver, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S23 Ultra 89.5% Honor 70 +1% 90.8%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR4X Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 2.2 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12 ROM One UI 5.1 Magic UI 6.1 OS size 39.9 GB 21 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4800 mAh Charge power 45 W 66 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes Fast charging Yes (68% in 30 min) Yes (71% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:59 hr 0:50 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 15:33 hr 12:02 hr Watching video 19:27 hr 14:45 hr Gaming 06:26 hr 04:54 hr Standby 123 hr 100 hr General battery life Galaxy S23 Ultra +28% 41:50 hr Honor 70 32:36 hr Smartphone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 200 megapixels 54 megapixels Image resolution 16320 x 12240 8768 x 6144 Zoom Optical, 10x Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording Up to 30FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 122° Lenses 4 (200 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (54 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 200 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung ISOCELL HP2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 54 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/4.9

- Focal length: 230 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX754 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX564 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra from DxOMark Photo samples of Honor 70 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 12 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.7 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.24" 1/3.2" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S23 Ultra +21% 139 Honor 70 115 Video quality Galaxy S23 Ultra +6% 137 Honor 70 129 Generic camera score Galaxy S23 Ultra +22% 140 Honor 70 115

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes - Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy S23 Ultra +14% 91.8 dB Honor 70 80.6 dB

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced February 2023 May 2022 Release date February 2023 June 2022 SAR (head) 0.96 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is definitely a better buy.