Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Honor 70
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy) that was released on February 1, 2023, against the Honor 70, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
- 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1241K versus 541K)
- Shows 28% longer battery life (41:50 vs 32:36 hours)
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Delivers 68% higher peak brightness (1269 against 756 nits)
- 27% higher pixel density (500 vs 395 PPI)
- Supports wireless charging up to 15W
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Optical image stabilization
- Stereo speakers
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
Reasons to consider the Honor 70
- Weighs 55 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
85
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
47
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
75
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
69
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
81
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
68
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.8 inches
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3088 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.3:9
|20:9
|PPI
|500 ppi
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|No
|Max rated brightness
|850 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1750 nits
|800 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus 2
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.5%
|90.8%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|96.9%
|99.6%
|PWM
|240 Hz
|61 Hz
|Response time
|2 ms
|2 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|163.4 mm (6.43 inches)
|161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
|Width
|78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
|73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.91 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|233 g (8.22 oz)
|178 g (6.28 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|No
|Advanced cooling
|Vapor chamber
|-
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red, Purple
|Black, Silver, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
|Max clock
|3360 MHz
|2500 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 740
|Adreno 642L
|GPU clock
|719 MHz
|500 MHz
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S23 Ultra +65%
1525
927
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S23 Ultra +76%
4897
2779
|CPU
|264352
|162664
|GPU
|546230
|166021
|Memory
|257248
|87124
|UX
|175857
|129564
|Total score
|1241941
|541963
|Max surface temperature
|34.8 °C
|46.1 °C
|Stability
|64%
|-
|Graphics test
|73 FPS
|15 FPS
|Graphics score
|12270
|2636
|Web score
|14631
|8679
|Video editing
|7784
|6788
|Photo editing
|33473
|24323
|Data manipulation
|12060
|9235
|Writing score
|19883
|14449
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|256, 512, 1024 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 4.0
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 12
|ROM
|One UI 5.1
|Magic UI 6.1
|OS size
|39.9 GB
|21 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4800 mAh
|Charge power
|45 W
|66 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (68% in 30 min)
|Yes (71% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:59 hr
|0:50 hr
|Web browsing
|15:33 hr
|12:02 hr
|Watching video
|19:27 hr
|14:45 hr
|Gaming
|06:26 hr
|04:54 hr
|Standby
|123 hr
|100 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|200 megapixels
|54 megapixels
|Image resolution
|16320 x 12240
|8768 x 6144
|Zoom
|Optical, 10x
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|122°
|Lenses
|4 (200 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
|3 (54 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung ISOCELL HP2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 54 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 230 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX754 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX564 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Honor 70 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|12 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|0.7 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.24"
|1/3.2"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Galaxy S23 Ultra +21%
139
Video quality
Galaxy S23 Ultra +6%
137
129
Generic camera score
Galaxy S23 Ultra +22%
140
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2023
|May 2022
|Release date
|February 2023
|June 2022
|SAR (head)
|0.96 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.4 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is definitely a better buy.
