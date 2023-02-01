Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Honor 70 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Honor 70

Самсунг Галакси С23 Ультра
VS
Хуавей Хонор 70
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Honor 70

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy) that was released on February 1, 2023, against the Honor 70, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
  • 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1241K versus 541K)
  • Shows 28% longer battery life (41:50 vs 32:36 hours)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Delivers 68% higher peak brightness (1269 against 756 nits)
  • 27% higher pixel density (500 vs 395 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
Reasons to consider the Honor 70
  • Weighs 55 grams less
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S23 Ultra
vs
Honor 70

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3088 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.3:9 20:9
PPI 500 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 850 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1750 nits 800 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% 90.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 96.9% 99.6%
PWM 240 Hz 61 Hz
Response time 2 ms 2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S23 Ultra +68%
1269 nits
Honor 70
756 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163.4 mm (6.43 inches) 161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.91 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 233 g (8.22 oz) 178 g (6.28 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red, Purple Black, Silver, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S23 Ultra
89.5%
Honor 70 +1%
90.8%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and Honor 70 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
Max clock 3360 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
L3 cache 8 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 719 MHz 500 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S23 Ultra +65%
1525
Honor 70
927
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S23 Ultra +76%
4897
Honor 70
2779
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S23 Ultra +129%
1241941
Honor 70
541963
CPU 264352 162664
GPU 546230 166021
Memory 257248 87124
UX 175857 129564
Total score 1241941 541963
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S23 Ultra +365%
12270
Honor 70
2636
Max surface temperature 34.8 °C 46.1 °C
Stability 64% -
Graphics test 73 FPS 15 FPS
Graphics score 12270 2636
PCMark 3.0
Galaxy S23 Ultra +36%
15523
Honor 70
11384
Web score 14631 8679
Video editing 7784 6788
Photo editing 33473 24323
Data manipulation 12060 9235
Writing score 19883 14449
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR4X
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 2.2
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12
ROM One UI 5.1 Magic UI 6.1
OS size 39.9 GB 21 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4800 mAh
Charge power 45 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes (68% in 30 min) Yes (71% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:59 hr 0:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 15:33 hr 12:02 hr
Watching video 19:27 hr 14:45 hr
Gaming 06:26 hr 04:54 hr
Standby 123 hr 100 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S23 Ultra +28%
41:50 hr
Honor 70
32:36 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 200 megapixels 54 megapixels
Image resolution 16320 x 12240 8768 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 10x Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 122°
Lenses 4 (200 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (54 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung ISOCELL HP2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 54 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 230 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX754 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX564 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra from DxOMark Photo samples of Honor 70 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 12 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.24" 1/3.2"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Galaxy S23 Ultra +21%
139
Honor 70
115
Video quality
Generic camera score
Galaxy S23 Ultra +22%
140
Honor 70
115

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy S23 Ultra +14%
91.8 dB
Honor 70
80.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2023 May 2022
Release date February 2023 June 2022
SAR (head) 0.96 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and S22 Ultra (Snapdragon)
2. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and Galaxy S23
3. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and S21 Ultra
4. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
5. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and S23 Plus
6. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and Xiaomi 13 Pro
7. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and Note 20 Ultra
8. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and Google Pixel 7 Pro
9. Honor 70 and Xiaomi 11T Pro
10. Honor 70 and Huawei Nova 10 Pro
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish