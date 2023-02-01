Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Huawei Honor Magic 5 Pro VS Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Huawei Honor Magic 5 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy) that was released on February 1, 2023, against the Huawei Honor Magic 5 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) 23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1240K versus 1010K)

23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1240K versus 1010K) 8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1537 and 1421 points

8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1537 and 1421 points Ready for eSIM technology Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor Magic 5 Pro Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating) Has a built-in infrared port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED Size 6.8 inches 6.81 inches Resolution 1440 x 3088 pixels 1312 x 2848 pixels Aspect ratio 19.3:9 19.54:9 PPI 500 ppi 460 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes Max rated brightness 850 nits 600 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1750 nits 1800 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Corning Gorilla Glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% 91% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 96.9% - PWM 240 Hz - Response time 2 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy S23 Ultra 1273 nits Honor Magic 5 Pro n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.4 mm (6.43 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) Width 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.77 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 233 g (8.22 oz) 219 g (7.72 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Advanced cooling Vapor chamber - Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red, Purple Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S23 Ultra 89.5% Honor Magic 5 Pro +2% 91%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 4.0 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 13 ROM One UI 5.1 Magic UI 7.1 OS size 39.9 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5100 mAh Charge power 45 W 66 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (50 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes Fast charging Yes (68% in 30 min) Yes Full charging time 0:59 hr - Battery life tests Web browsing 15:33 hr - Watching video 19:27 hr - Gaming 06:26 hr - Standby 123 hr - General battery life Galaxy S23 Ultra 41:50 hr Honor Magic 5 Pro n/a Phone Battery Life Ranking

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes - Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy S23 Ultra 91.8 dB Honor Magic 5 Pro n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2023 February 2023 Release date February 2023 March 2023 SAR (head) 0.96 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. It has a better performance, connectivity, and sound.