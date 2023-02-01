Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Huawei Mate 50 Pro VS Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Huawei Mate 50 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy) that was released on February 1, 2023, against the Huawei Mate 50 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom Shows 42% longer battery life (41:50 vs 29:32 hours)

Shows 42% longer battery life (41:50 vs 29:32 hours) Delivers 34% higher peak brightness (1269 against 944 nits)

Delivers 34% higher peak brightness (1269 against 944 nits) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4700 mAh

Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4700 mAh 21% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1234K versus 1020K)

21% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1234K versus 1020K) 17% higher pixel density (500 vs 428 PPI)

17% higher pixel density (500 vs 428 PPI) Ready for eSIM technology Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 50 Pro Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating) Slow-motion recording at 3840FPS

Slow-motion recording at 3840FPS Weighs 24 grams less

Weighs 24 grams less Has a built-in infrared port

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Price Huawei Mate 50 Pro Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED Size 6.8 inches 6.74 inches Resolution 1440 x 3088 pixels 1212 x 2616 pixels Aspect ratio 19.3:9 19.5:9 PPI 500 ppi 428 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes Max rated brightness 850 nits 550 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1750 nits 1000 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% 91.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 96.9% 99.8% PWM 240 Hz 119 Hz Response time 2 ms 1 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy S23 Ultra +34% 1269 nits Mate 50 Pro 944 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 163.4 mm (6.43 inches) 162.1 mm (6.38 inches) Width 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 233 g (8.22 oz) 209 g (7.37 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Advanced cooling Vapor chamber - Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red, Purple Black, Silver, Orange, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S23 Ultra 89.5% Mate 50 Pro +2% 91.3%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Memory clock - 3200 MHz Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1 Memory card No Nano Memory Memory card max size - Up to 256 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android ROM One UI 5.1 EMUI 13 OS size 39.9 GB 21 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4700 mAh Charge power 45 W 66 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (50 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (68% in 30 min) Yes (70% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:59 hr 0:41 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 15:33 hr 10:22 hr Watching video 19:27 hr 14:35 hr Gaming 06:26 hr 05:03 hr Standby 123 hr 86 hr General battery life Galaxy S23 Ultra +42% 41:50 hr Mate 50 Pro 29:32 hr Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 200 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 16320 x 12240 8192 x 6144 Zoom Optical, 10x Optical, 3.5x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 3840 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 4 (200 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 64 MP + 13 MP) Wide (main) lens - 200 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung ISOCELL HP2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.4

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/4.9

- Focal length: 230 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX754 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/3.5

- Focal length: 90 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX564 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra from DxOMark Photo samples of Huawei Mate 50 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 12 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4160 x 3120 Aperture f/2.2 - Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 1.12 microns - Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS - Sensor size 1/3.24" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S23 Ultra 139 Mate 50 Pro +9% 152 Video quality Galaxy S23 Ultra 137 Mate 50 Pro +3% 141 Generic camera score Galaxy S23 Ultra 140 Mate 50 Pro +6% 149

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy S23 Ultra +15% 91.8 dB Mate 50 Pro 79.8 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2023 September 2022 Release date February 2023 September 2022 SAR (head) 0.96 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is definitely a better buy.