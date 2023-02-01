Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Huawei Mate 60 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy) that was released on February 1, 2023, against the Huawei Mate 60 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 9000S and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
- The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- 14% higher pixel density (500 vs 440 PPI)
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- 67% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1530 and 916 points
- Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 60 Pro
- Supports higher wattage charging (88W versus 45W)
- Slow-motion recording at 3840FPS
- More recent OS version: Android 14 versus 13
- Has a built-in infrared port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
91
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
89
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
63
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
91*
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
90*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
88
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.8 inches
|6.82 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3088 pixels
|1212 x 2616 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.3:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|500 ppi
|440 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|Yes
|Max rated brightness
|850 nits
|60 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1750 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus 2
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.5%
|88.5%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|96.9%
|-
|PWM
|240 Hz
|-
|Response time
|2 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Design and build
|Height
|163.4 mm (6.43 inches)
|163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
|Width
|78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
|79 mm (3.11 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|233 g (8.22 oz)
|225 g (7.94 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Advanced cooling
|Vapor chamber
|Vapor chamber
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red, Purple
|White, Black, Green, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy
|HiSilicon Kirin 9000S
|Max clock
|3360 MHz
|2620 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
|- 4 cores at 1.53 GHz:
- 3 cores at 2.15 GHz:
- 1 core at 2.62 GHz:
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|GPU clock
|719 MHz
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|~3481.6 GFLOPS
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S23 Ultra +67%
1530
916
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S23 Ultra +71%
4916
2872
|CPU
|266470
|-
|GPU
|530016
|-
|Memory
|245971
|-
|UX
|204051
|-
|Total score
|1240968
|-
|Max surface temperature
|34.8 °C
|-
|Stability
|64%
|-
|Graphics test
|72 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|12154
|-
|Web score
|15580
|-
|Video editing
|7791
|-
|Photo editing
|33956
|-
|Data manipulation
|12916
|-
|Writing score
|19790
|-
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR5
|Channels
|4
|4
|Storage size
|256, 512, 1024 GB
|256, 512, 1024 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 4.0
|UFS 4.0
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 14
|ROM
|One UI 5.1
|-
|OS size
|39.9 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|45 W
|88 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|Yes (50 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (68% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 18 min)
|Full charging time
|0:59 hr
|0:31 hr
|Web browsing
|14:50 hr
|-
|Watching video
|19:27 hr
|-
|Gaming
|06:21 hr
|-
|Standby
|123 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|200 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|16320 x 12240
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Optical, 10x
|Optical, 3.5x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|3840 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (200 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung ISOCELL HP2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4 - 4.0
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 230 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX754 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 90 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX564 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|12 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4160 x 3120
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|-
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/3.24"
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
139
Video quality
137
Generic camera score
140
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|20
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2023
|August 2023
|Release date
|February 2023
|August 2023
|SAR (head)
|0.96 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.4 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Not included
|-
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is definitely a better buy.
