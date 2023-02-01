Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Mate X3 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Huawei Mate X3

Самсунг Галакси С23 Ультра
VS
Хуавей Mate X3
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Huawei Mate X3

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy) that was released on February 1, 2023, against the Huawei Mate X3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • 24% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1234K versus 993K)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 63.4 mm narrower
  • 17% higher pixel density (500 vs 426 PPI)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1
  • 18% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1531 and 1301 points
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate X3
  • Has a 1.05 inches larger screen size
  • Has a built-in infrared port
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S23 Ultra
vs
Mate X3

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED
Size 6.8 inches 7.85 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3088 pixels 2224 x 2496 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.3:9 8:7.1
PPI 500 ppi 426 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes
Max rated brightness 850 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1750 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% 88.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 96.9% -
PWM 240 Hz -
Response time 2 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S23 Ultra
1269 nits
Mate X3
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.4 mm (6.43 inches) 156.9 mm (6.18 inches)
Width 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) 141.5 mm (5.57 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 5.3 mm (0.21 inches)
Weight 233 g (8.22 oz) 241 g (8.5 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IPX8
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red, Purple White, Black, Gold, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S23 Ultra +1%
89.5%
Mate X3
88.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and Huawei Mate X3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max clock 3360 MHz 3190 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 8 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Adreno 730
GPU clock 719 MHz 900 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S23 Ultra +18%
1531
Mate X3
1301
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S23 Ultra +15%
4913
Mate X3
4259
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S23 Ultra +24%
1234989
Mate X3
993790
CPU 264352 -
GPU 546230 -
Memory 257248 -
UX 175857 -
Total score 1234989 993790
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 34.8 °C -
Stability 64% -
Graphics test 73 FPS -
Graphics score 12270 -
PCMark 3.0
Web score 14631 -
Video editing 7784 -
Photo editing 33473 -
Data manipulation 12060 -
Writing score 19883 -
AnTuTu 9 Ranking (11th and 56th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max size - Up to 256 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM One UI 5.1 EMUI 13.1
OS size 39.9 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4800 mAh
Charge power 45 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (68% in 30 min) Yes (87% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:59 hr 0:37 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 15:33 hr -
Watching video 19:27 hr -
Gaming 06:26 hr -
Standby 123 hr -
General battery life
Galaxy S23 Ultra
41:50 hr
Mate X3
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 200 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 16320 x 12240 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 10x Optical, 5x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (200 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung ISOCELL HP2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX76 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 230 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX754 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX351 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX564 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 12 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.24" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2023 March 2023
Release date February 2023 May 2023
SAR (head) 0.96 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and S23 Ultra
2. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and S23 Ultra
3. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) and S23 Ultra
4. OnePlus 11 and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
5. Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus and S23 Ultra
6. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Huawei Mate X3
7. Vivo X Fold and Huawei Mate X3
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish