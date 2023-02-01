Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Mate Xs 2 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Huawei Mate Xs 2

Самсунг Галакси С23 Ультра
VS
Хуавей Mate Xs 2
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Huawei Mate Xs 2

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy) that was released on February 1, 2023, against the Huawei Mate Xs 2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Shows 141% longer battery life (41:50 vs 17:23 hours)
  • The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
  • Delivers 75% higher peak brightness (1269 against 724 nits)
  • 51% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1234K versus 817K)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 61.2 mm narrower
  • 18% higher pixel density (500 vs 424 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate Xs 2
  • Has a 1 inch larger screen size
  • Has a built-in infrared port
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S23 Ultra
vs
Mate Xs 2

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED
Size 6.8 inches 7.8 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3088 pixels 2200 x 2480 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.3:9 10.15:9
PPI 500 ppi 424 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 850 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1750 nits 800 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% 89.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 96.9% 99.4%
PWM 240 Hz 120 Hz
Response time 2 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S23 Ultra +75%
1269 nits
Mate Xs 2
724 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163.4 mm (6.43 inches) 156.5 mm (6.16 inches)
Width 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) 139.3 mm (5.48 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 5.4 mm (0.21 inches)
Weight 233 g (8.22 oz) 255 g (8.99 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red, Purple White, Black, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and Huawei Mate Xs 2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max clock 3360 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 8 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Adreno 660
GPU clock 719 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS - ~1720 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S23 Ultra +37%
1531
Mate Xs 2
1119
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S23 Ultra +40%
4913
Mate Xs 2
3502
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S23 Ultra +51%
1234989
Mate Xs 2
817416
CPU 264352 210637
GPU 546230 315851
Memory 257248 144154
UX 175857 148939
Total score 1234989 817416
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S23 Ultra +114%
12270
Mate Xs 2
5742
Max surface temperature 34.8 °C 39.7 °C
Stability 64% -
Graphics test 73 FPS 34 FPS
Graphics score 12270 5742
PCMark 3.0
Web score 14631 -
Video editing 7784 -
Photo editing 33473 -
Data manipulation 12060 -
Writing score 19883 -
AnTuTu 9 Smartphone Scores (11th and 102nd place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Memory clock - 3200 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max size - Up to 256 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12
ROM One UI 5.1 EMUI 12
OS size 39.9 GB 25.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4600 mAh
Charge power 45 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes (68% in 30 min) Yes (85% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:59 hr 0:43 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 15:33 hr 05:30 hr
Watching video 19:27 hr 06:45 hr
Gaming 06:26 hr 05:09 hr
Standby 123 hr 61 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S23 Ultra +141%
41:50 hr
Mate Xs 2
17:23 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 200 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 16320 x 12240 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 10x Optical, 3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (200 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung ISOCELL HP2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Laser autofocus
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 230 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX754 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 81 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX564 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 12 megapixels 10.7 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 3776 x 2832
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.24" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy S23 Ultra +10%
91.8 dB
Mate Xs 2
83.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2023 April 2022
Release date February 2023 May 2022
SAR (head) 0.96 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. iPhone 14 Pro Max vs Galaxy S23 Ultra
2. Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs Galaxy S23 Ultra
3. Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Galaxy S23 Ultra
4. Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs Galaxy S23 Ultra
5. Pixel 7 Pro vs Galaxy S23 Ultra
6. Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) vs Galaxy S23 Ultra
7. 13 Pro vs Galaxy S23 Ultra
8. OnePlus 11 vs Galaxy S23 Ultra
9. Galaxy S23 vs Galaxy S23 Ultra
10. Galaxy S23 Plus vs Galaxy S23 Ultra
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish