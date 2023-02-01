Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Huawei Mate Xs 2
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy) that was released on February 1, 2023, against the Huawei Mate Xs 2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Shows 141% longer battery life (41:50 vs 17:23 hours)
- The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
- Delivers 75% higher peak brightness (1269 against 724 nits)
- 51% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1234K versus 817K)
- Supports wireless charging up to 15W
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Optical image stabilization
- Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
- Better grip in hands – the body is 61.2 mm narrower
- 18% higher pixel density (500 vs 424 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate Xs 2
- Has a 1 inch larger screen size
- Has a built-in infrared port
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
66
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
58
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
69
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
71
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.8 inches
|7.8 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3088 pixels
|2200 x 2480 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.3:9
|10.15:9
|PPI
|500 ppi
|424 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|No
|Max rated brightness
|850 nits
|600 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1750 nits
|800 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus 2
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.5%
|89.8%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|96.9%
|99.4%
|PWM
|240 Hz
|120 Hz
|Response time
|2 ms
|1 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|163.4 mm (6.43 inches)
|156.5 mm (6.16 inches)
|Width
|78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
|139.3 mm (5.48 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|5.4 mm (0.21 inches)
|Weight
|233 g (8.22 oz)
|255 g (8.99 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|No
|Advanced cooling
|Vapor chamber
|-
|Rear material
|Glass
|Metal
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red, Purple
|White, Black, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
|Max clock
|3360 MHz
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 740
|Adreno 660
|GPU clock
|719 MHz
|840 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~1720 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S23 Ultra +37%
1531
1119
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S23 Ultra +40%
4913
3502
|CPU
|264352
|210637
|GPU
|546230
|315851
|Memory
|257248
|144154
|UX
|175857
|148939
|Total score
|1234989
|817416
|Max surface temperature
|34.8 °C
|39.7 °C
|Stability
|64%
|-
|Graphics test
|73 FPS
|34 FPS
|Graphics score
|12270
|5742
|Web score
|14631
|-
|Video editing
|7784
|-
|Photo editing
|33473
|-
|Data manipulation
|12060
|-
|Writing score
|19883
|-
AnTuTu 9 Smartphone Scores (11th and 102nd place)
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|-
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|4
|4
|Storage size
|256, 512, 1024 GB
|256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 4.0
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|Nano Memory
|Memory card max size
|-
|Up to 256 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 12
|ROM
|One UI 5.1
|EMUI 12
|OS size
|39.9 GB
|25.6 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4600 mAh
|Charge power
|45 W
|66 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (68% in 30 min)
|Yes (85% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:59 hr
|0:43 hr
|Web browsing
|15:33 hr
|05:30 hr
|Watching video
|19:27 hr
|06:45 hr
|Gaming
|06:26 hr
|05:09 hr
|Standby
|123 hr
|61 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|200 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|16320 x 12240
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Optical, 10x
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|960 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (200 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung ISOCELL HP2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Laser autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 230 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX754 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 81 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX564 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|12 megapixels
|10.7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|3776 x 2832
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.24"
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
139
Video quality
137
Generic camera score
140
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2023
|April 2022
|Release date
|February 2023
|May 2022
|SAR (head)
|0.96 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.4 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1