Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Huawei Mate Xs 2 VS Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Huawei Mate Xs 2 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy) that was released on February 1, 2023, against the Huawei Mate Xs 2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) Shows 141% longer battery life (41:50 vs 17:23 hours)

Shows 141% longer battery life (41:50 vs 17:23 hours) The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom Delivers 75% higher peak brightness (1269 against 724 nits)

Delivers 75% higher peak brightness (1269 against 724 nits) 51% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1234K versus 817K)

51% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1234K versus 817K) Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Supports wireless charging up to 15W Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh

Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 Better grip in hands – the body is 61.2 mm narrower

Better grip in hands – the body is 61.2 mm narrower 18% higher pixel density (500 vs 424 PPI) Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate Xs 2 Has a 1 inch larger screen size

Has a 1 inch larger screen size Has a built-in infrared port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED Size 6.8 inches 7.8 inches Resolution 1440 x 3088 pixels 2200 x 2480 pixels Aspect ratio 19.3:9 10.15:9 PPI 500 ppi 424 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes No Max rated brightness 850 nits 600 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1750 nits 800 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% 89.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 96.9% 99.4% PWM 240 Hz 120 Hz Response time 2 ms 1 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy S23 Ultra +75% 1269 nits Mate Xs 2 724 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 163.4 mm (6.43 inches) 156.5 mm (6.16 inches) Width 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) 139.3 mm (5.48 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 5.4 mm (0.21 inches) Weight 233 g (8.22 oz) 255 g (8.99 oz) Waterproof IP68 No Advanced cooling Vapor chamber - Rear material Glass Metal Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red, Purple White, Black, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S23 Ultra 89.5% Mate Xs 2 89.8%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Memory clock - 3200 MHz Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1 Memory card No Nano Memory Memory card max size - Up to 256 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12 ROM One UI 5.1 EMUI 12 OS size 39.9 GB 25.6 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4600 mAh Charge power 45 W 66 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes Fast charging Yes (68% in 30 min) Yes (85% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:59 hr 0:43 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 15:33 hr 05:30 hr Watching video 19:27 hr 06:45 hr Gaming 06:26 hr 05:09 hr Standby 123 hr 61 hr General battery life Galaxy S23 Ultra +141% 41:50 hr Mate Xs 2 17:23 hr Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 200 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 16320 x 12240 8192 x 6144 Zoom Optical, 10x Optical, 3x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording Up to 30FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 4 (200 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP) Wide (main) lens - 200 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung ISOCELL HP2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Laser autofocus

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/4.9

- Focal length: 230 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX754 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 81 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX564 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 12 megapixels 10.7 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 3776 x 2832 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 1.12 microns - Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.24" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S23 Ultra 139 Mate Xs 2 n/a Video quality Galaxy S23 Ultra 137 Mate Xs 2 n/a Generic camera score Galaxy S23 Ultra 140 Mate Xs 2 n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy S23 Ultra +10% 91.8 dB Mate Xs 2 83.4 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2023 April 2022 Release date February 2023 May 2022 SAR (head) 0.96 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is definitely a better buy.