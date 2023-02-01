Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Edge 30 Ultra – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

Самсунг Галакси С23 Ультра
VS
Моторола Эдж 30 Ультра
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy) that was released on February 1, 2023, against the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
  • The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
  • Shows 27% longer battery life (41:50 vs 32:57 hours)
  • 27% higher pixel density (500 vs 395 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Comes with 390 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4610 mAh
  • 14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1241K versus 1091K)
  • Delivers 22% higher peak brightness (1269 against 1042 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Weighs 34.5 grams less
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S23 Ultra
vs
Edge 30 Ultra

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3088 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.3:9 20:9
PPI 500 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 850 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1750 nits 1250 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% 90.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 96.9% 96.1%
PWM 240 Hz 720 Hz
Response time 2 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S23 Ultra +22%
1269 nits
Edge 30 Ultra
1042 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163.4 mm (6.43 inches) 161.76 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) 73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.39 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 233 g (8.22 oz) 198.5 g (7 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP52
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red, Purple White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and Motorola Edge 30 Ultra in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max clock 3360 MHz 3190 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 8 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Adreno 730
GPU clock 719 MHz 900 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S23 Ultra +14%
1241941
Edge 30 Ultra
1091043
CPU 264352 250683
GPU 546230 483779
Memory 257248 186120
UX 175857 180959
Total score 1241941 1091043
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S23 Ultra +114%
12270
Edge 30 Ultra
5734
Max surface temperature 34.8 °C 36.2 °C
Stability 64% 75%
Graphics test 73 FPS 34 FPS
Graphics score 12270 5734
PCMark 3.0
Web score 14631 13720
Video editing 7784 8148
Photo editing 33473 30885
Data manipulation 12060 12766
Writing score 19883 18485
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Ranking (13th and 30th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12
ROM One UI 5.1 -
OS size 39.9 GB 19 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4610 mAh
Charge power 45 W 125 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (68% in 30 min) Yes (95% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:59 hr 0:33 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 15:33 hr 11:04 hr
Watching video 19:27 hr 15:48 hr
Gaming 06:26 hr 05:25 hr
Standby 123 hr 105 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S23 Ultra +27%
41:50 hr
Edge 30 Ultra
32:57 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 200 megapixels 200 megapixels
Image resolution 16320 x 12240 16384 x 12288
Zoom Optical, 10x Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 114°
Lenses 4 (200 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (200 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung ISOCELL HP2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung ISOCELL HP1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 230 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX754 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX564 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
Depth lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 12 megapixels 60 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4576 x 3296
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.61 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.24" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy S23 Ultra +2%
91.8 dB
Edge 30 Ultra
90.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2023 September 2022
Release date February 2023 September 2022
SAR (head) 0.96 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
8 (72.7%)
3 (27.3%)
Total votes: 11

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy S23 Ultra and iPhone 14 Pro Max
2. Galaxy S23 Ultra and Galaxy S21 Ultra
3. Galaxy S23 Ultra and Pixel 7 Pro
4. Galaxy S23 Ultra and 13 Pro
5. Galaxy S23 Ultra and Galaxy S23
6. Edge 30 Ultra and Galaxy S22 Ultra
7. Edge 30 Ultra and 10 Pro
8. Edge 30 Ultra and Edge 30 Fusion
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish