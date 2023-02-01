Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Motorola Edge 30 Ultra VS Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy) that was released on February 1, 2023, against the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom Shows 27% longer battery life (41:50 vs 32:57 hours)

Shows 27% longer battery life (41:50 vs 32:57 hours) 27% higher pixel density (500 vs 395 PPI)

27% higher pixel density (500 vs 395 PPI) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) Comes with 390 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4610 mAh

Comes with 390 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4610 mAh 14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1241K versus 1091K)

14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1241K versus 1091K) Delivers 22% higher peak brightness (1269 against 1042 nits)

Delivers 22% higher peak brightness (1269 against 1042 nits) More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 Ready for eSIM technology Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz Weighs 34.5 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED Size 6.8 inches 6.67 inches Resolution 1440 x 3088 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 19.3:9 20:9 PPI 500 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes No Max rated brightness 850 nits 600 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1750 nits 1250 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% 90.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 96.9% 96.1% PWM 240 Hz 720 Hz Response time 2 ms 1 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy S23 Ultra +22% 1269 nits Edge 30 Ultra 1042 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 163.4 mm (6.43 inches) 161.76 mm (6.37 inches) Width 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) 73.5 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.39 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 233 g (8.22 oz) 198.5 g (7 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP52 Advanced cooling Vapor chamber - Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red, Purple White, Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S23 Ultra 89.5% Edge 30 Ultra +1% 90.3%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12 ROM One UI 5.1 - OS size 39.9 GB 19 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4610 mAh Charge power 45 W 125 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (50 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (68% in 30 min) Yes (95% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:59 hr 0:33 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 15:33 hr 11:04 hr Watching video 19:27 hr 15:48 hr Gaming 06:26 hr 05:25 hr Standby 123 hr 105 hr General battery life Galaxy S23 Ultra +27% 41:50 hr Edge 30 Ultra 32:57 hr Smartphones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 200 megapixels 200 megapixels Image resolution 16320 x 12240 16384 x 12288 Zoom Optical, 10x Optical, 2x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 114° Lenses 4 (200 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (200 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 200 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung ISOCELL HP2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 200 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung ISOCELL HP1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/4.9

- Focal length: 230 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX754 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX564 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

Depth lens - - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 12 megapixels 60 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4576 x 3296 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.61 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS - Sensor size 1/3.24" 1/2.8" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S23 Ultra 139 Edge 30 Ultra n/a Video quality Galaxy S23 Ultra 137 Edge 30 Ultra n/a Generic camera score Galaxy S23 Ultra 140 Edge 30 Ultra n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy S23 Ultra +2% 91.8 dB Edge 30 Ultra 90.3 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2023 September 2022 Release date February 2023 September 2022 SAR (head) 0.96 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is definitely a better buy.