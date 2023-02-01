Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Motorola Edge 40 Pro VS Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Motorola Edge 40 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy) that was released on February 1, 2023, against the Motorola Edge 40 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom 27% higher pixel density (500 vs 394 PPI)

27% higher pixel density (500 vs 394 PPI) Shows 8% longer battery life (41:50 vs 38:53 hours)

Shows 8% longer battery life (41:50 vs 38:53 hours) Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Supports wireless charging up to 15W Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh

Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh Delivers 21% higher peak brightness (1269 against 1049 nits)

Delivers 21% higher peak brightness (1269 against 1049 nits) Reverse charging feature Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 40 Pro Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz Weighs 34 grams less

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Price Motorola Edge 40 Pro Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED Size 6.8 inches 6.67 inches Resolution 1440 x 3088 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 19.3:9 20:9 PPI 500 ppi 394 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 165 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes Max rated brightness 850 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1750 nits 1100 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% 90.5% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 96.9% - PWM 240 Hz - Response time 2 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy S23 Ultra +21% 1269 nits Edge 40 Pro 1049 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.4 mm (6.43 inches) 161.16 mm (6.34 inches) Width 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.59 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 233 g (8.22 oz) 199 g (7.02 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Advanced cooling Vapor chamber Vapor chamber Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red, Purple Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S23 Ultra 89.5% Edge 40 Pro +1% 90.5%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5X Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB 256 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 4.0 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 13 ROM One UI 5.1 My UX OS size 39.9 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4600 mAh Charge power 45 W 125 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (68% in 30 min) Yes (83% in 15 min) Full charging time 0:59 hr 0:23 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 15:33 hr 12:15 hr Watching video 19:27 hr 20:50 hr Gaming 06:26 hr 04:42 hr Standby 123 hr 124 hr General battery life Galaxy S23 Ultra +8% 41:50 hr Edge 40 Pro 38:53 hr Phones With the Best Battery Life (14th and 38th place)

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 200 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 16320 x 12240 8192 x 6144 Zoom Optical, 10x Optical, 2x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 114° Lenses 4 (200 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 200 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung ISOCELL HP2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/4.9

- Focal length: 230 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX754 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.93", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX564 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 12 megapixels 60 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4576 x 3296 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.61 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.24" 1/2.8" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S23 Ultra 139 Edge 40 Pro n/a Video quality Galaxy S23 Ultra 137 Edge 40 Pro n/a Generic camera score Galaxy S23 Ultra 140 Edge 40 Pro n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy S23 Ultra 91.8 dB Edge 40 Pro n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2023 April 2023 Release date February 2023 April 2023 SAR (head) 0.96 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. It has a better display, software, battery life, camera, and sound.