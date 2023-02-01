Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Motorola Razr
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy) that was released on February 1, 2023, against the Motorola Razr, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
- The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
- 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1247K versus 562K)
- Shows 51% longer battery life (41:19 vs 27:21 hours)
- Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4200 mAh
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Delivers 20% higher peak brightness (1278 against 1064 nits)
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- 21% higher pixel density (500 vs 413 PPI)
- Supports higher wattage charging (45W versus 30W)
Reasons to consider the Motorola Razr
- Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
- Weighs 44.4 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
90*
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Value for money
You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.8 inches
|6.9 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3088 pixels
|1080 x 2640 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.3:9
|22:9
|PPI
|500 ppi
|413 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|144 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|No
|Max rated brightness
|850 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1750 nits
|1400 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus 2
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.5%
|85.1%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|96.9%
|98.6%
|PWM
|240 Hz
|180 Hz
|Response time
|2 ms
|1 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|163.4 mm (6.43 inches)
|170.8 mm (6.72 inches)
|Width
|78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
|74 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|233 g (8.22 oz)
|188.6 g (6.65 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP52
|Advanced cooling
|Vapor chamber
|-
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red, Purple
|Blue, Green, Purple, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-button
Performance
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
|Max clock
|3360 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A710
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 740
|Adreno 644
|GPU clock
|719 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~3481 GFLOPS
|~1014 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S23 Ultra +100%
1543
773
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S23 Ultra +70%
4929
2900
|CPU
|266470
|-
|GPU
|530016
|-
|Memory
|245971
|-
|UX
|204051
|-
|Total score
|1247446
|562973
|Max surface temperature
|34.8 °C
|50.2 °C
|Stability
|64%
|-
|Graphics test
|72 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|12157
|-
|Web score
|15452
|-
|Video editing
|7788
|-
|Photo editing
|33920
|-
|Data manipulation
|12719
|-
|Writing score
|19824
|-
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|256, 512, 1024 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 4.0
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 13
|ROM
|One UI 5.1
|My UX
|OS size
|39.9 GB
|16 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4200 mAh
|Max charge power
|45 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|Yes (5 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (68% in 30 min)
|Yes (57% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:59 hr
|1:01 hr
|Web browsing
|15:00 hr
|10:15 hr
|Watching video
|19:27 hr
|12:24 hr
|Gaming
|06:32 hr
|04:53 hr
|Standby
|123 hr
|79 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|200 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|16320 x 12240
|-
|Zoom
|Optical, 10x
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (200 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
|2 (64 MP + 13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung ISOCELL HP2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", OmniVision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 230 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX754 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX564 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Hynix Hi1336 (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|12 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|0.7 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.24"
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
139
Video quality
137
Generic camera score
140
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2023
|June 2023
|Release date
|February 2023
|June 2023
|SAR (head)
|0.96 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.4 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Not included
|Yes, 33 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is definitely a better buy.
