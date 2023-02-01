Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Motorola ThinkPhone – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Motorola ThinkPhone

91 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
VS
83 out of 100
Motorola ThinkPhone
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Motorola ThinkPhone

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy) that was released on February 1, 2023, against the Motorola ThinkPhone, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
  • The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
  • 25% higher pixel density (500 vs 399 PPI)
  • Shows 10% longer battery life (41:50 vs 38:11 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • 17% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1255K versus 1073K)
  • Delivers 19% higher peak brightness (1280 against 1075 nits)
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Motorola ThinkPhone
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Weighs 44 grams less

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and Motorola ThinkPhone crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S23 Ultra
vs
Motorola ThinkPhone

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED POLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3088 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.3:9 20:9
PPI 500 ppi 399 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes -
Max rated brightness 850 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1750 nits 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Corning Gorilla Glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% 89%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 96.9% -
PWM 240 Hz -
Response time 2 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S23 Ultra +19%
1280 nits
Motorola ThinkPhone
1075 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.4 mm (6.43 inches) 158.76 mm (6.25 inches)
Width 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) 74.38 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.26 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 233 g (8.22 oz) 189 g (6.67 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass -
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red, Purple Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and Motorola ThinkPhone in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max clock 3360 MHz 3190 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 8 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Adreno 730
GPU clock 719 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~3481 GFLOPS ~2765 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S23 Ultra +17%
1255496
Motorola ThinkPhone
1073759
CPU 266470 233919
GPU 530016 473423
Memory 245971 179310
UX 204051 183568
Total score 1255496 1073759
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 34.8 °C -
Stability 64% -
Graphics test 73 FPS -
Graphics score 12223 -
PCMark 3.0
Web score 15261 -
Video editing 7787 -
Photo editing 33854 -
Data manipulation 12355 -
Writing score 19956 -
Best Smartphones in AnTuTu 9 (15th and 38th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM One UI 5.1 My UX
OS size 39.9 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 45 W 68 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (68% in 30 min) Yes (86% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:59 hr 0:54 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 15:33 hr 12:10 hr
Watching video 19:27 hr 16:50 hr
Gaming 06:26 hr 05:15 hr
Standby 123 hr 140 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S23 Ultra +10%
41:50 hr
Motorola ThinkPhone
38:11 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (16th and 49th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 200 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 16320 x 12240 -
Zoom Optical, 10x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (200 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung ISOCELL HP2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 230 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX754 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX564 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 12 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 -
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.24" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2023 January 2023
Release date February 2023 January 2023
SAR (head) 0.96 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
