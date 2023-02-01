Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs OnePlus 9 Pro VS Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra OnePlus 9 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy) that was released on February 1, 2023, against the OnePlus 9 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 22 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom Shows 37% longer battery life (43:45 vs 31:51 hours)

Shows 37% longer battery life (43:45 vs 31:51 hours) 53% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1233K versus 805K)

53% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1233K versus 805K) Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating) Delivers 47% higher peak brightness (1274 against 864 nits)

Delivers 47% higher peak brightness (1274 against 864 nits) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer

The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9 Pro Weighs 36 grams less

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Price OnePlus 9 Pro Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.8 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1440 x 3088 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 500 ppi 525 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 850 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1750 nits 1300 nits HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% 90.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space - 97.8% PWM - 192 Hz Response time - 41.5 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy S23 Ultra +47% 1274 nits 9 Pro 864 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.4 mm (6.43 inches) 163.2 mm (6.43 inches) Width 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 233 g (8.22 oz) 197 g (6.95 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red, Purple White, Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S23 Ultra 89.5% 9 Pro +1% 90.3%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Memory clock - 2750 MHz Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM One UI 5.1 OxygenOS 13 OS size - 16 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 45 W 65 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (50 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (68% in 30 min) Yes (100% in 32 min) Full charging time 0:59 hr 0:32 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 16:59 hr 11:28 hr Watching video 19:11 hr 12:04 hr Gaming 05:08 hr 05:09 hr Standby 133 hr 113 hr General battery life Galaxy S23 Ultra +37% 43:45 hr 9 Pro 31:51 hr Smartphones With the Best Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 200 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 16320 x 12240 8000 x 6000 Zoom Optical, 10x Optical, 3.3x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 140° Lenses 4 (200 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 200 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung ISOCELL HP2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/4.9

- Focal length: 230 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX754 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 77 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX564 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra from DxOMark Photo samples of OnePlus 9 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 12 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.24" 1/3.06" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S23 Ultra +8% 139 9 Pro 129 Video quality Galaxy S23 Ultra +27% 137 9 Pro 108 Generic camera score Galaxy S23 Ultra +13% 140 9 Pro 124

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 24 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy S23 Ultra n/a 9 Pro 81.1 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2023 March 2021 Release date February 2023 March 2021 SAR (head) 0.96 W/kg 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg 1.21 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is definitely a better buy.