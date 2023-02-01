Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Oppo Find N2 Flip VS Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Oppo Find N2 Flip Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy) that was released on February 1, 2023, against the Oppo Find N2 Flip, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.8 inches 6.8 inches Resolution 1440 x 3088 pixels 1080 x 2520 pixels Aspect ratio 19.3:9 21:9 PPI 500 ppi 403 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes Max rated brightness 850 nits 800 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1750 nits 1600 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus 2 - Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% 86.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 96.9% - PWM 240 Hz - Response time 2 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy S23 Ultra +23% 1269 nits Find N2 Flip 1032 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.4 mm (6.43 inches) 166.2 mm (6.54 inches) Width 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.45 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 233 g (8.22 oz) 191 g (6.74 oz) Waterproof IP68 - Advanced cooling Vapor chamber - Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red, Purple Black, Gold, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S23 Ultra +4% 89.5% Find N2 Flip 86.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Memory clock - 3200 MHz Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 13 ROM One UI 5.1 ColorOS 13 OS size 39.9 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4300 mAh Charge power 45 W 44 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes Fast charging Yes (68% in 30 min) Yes (62% in 50 min) Full charging time 0:59 hr 0:58 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 15:33 hr 12:02 hr Watching video 19:27 hr 15:36 hr Gaming 06:26 hr 04:42 hr Standby 123 hr 94 hr General battery life Galaxy S23 Ultra +29% 41:50 hr Find N2 Flip 32:31 hr Smartphones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 200 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 16320 x 12240 8160 x 6120 Zoom Optical, 10x Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording Up to 30FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 112° Lenses 4 (200 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 200 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung ISOCELL HP2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/4.9

- Focal length: 230 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX754 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX564 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 12 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4 Focal length 26 mm 21 mm Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.7 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.24" 1/2.74" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S23 Ultra 139 Find N2 Flip n/a Video quality Galaxy S23 Ultra 137 Find N2 Flip n/a Generic camera score Galaxy S23 Ultra 140 Find N2 Flip n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy S23 Ultra 91.8 dB Find N2 Flip n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2023 December 2022 Release date February 2023 February 2023 SAR (head) 0.96 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is definitely a better buy.