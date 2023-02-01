Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Find X5 Pro – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Oppo Find X5 Pro

Самсунг Галакси С23 Ультра
VS
Оппо Find X5 Про
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Oppo Find X5 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy) that was released on February 1, 2023, against the Oppo Find X5 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
  • The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
  • Shows 42% longer battery life (41:50 vs 29:24 hours)
  • Delivers 68% higher peak brightness (1284 against 766 nits)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • 23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1249K versus 1014K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12.1
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S23 Ultra
vs
Find X5 Pro

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3088 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.3:9 20:9
PPI 500 ppi 525 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes
Max rated brightness 850 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1750 nits 1300 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% 89.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 96.9% 98.1%
PWM 240 Hz 361 Hz
Response time 2 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S23 Ultra +68%
1284 nits
Find X5 Pro
766 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163.4 mm (6.43 inches) 163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 233 g (8.22 oz) 218 g (7.69 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber Vapor chamber
Rear material Glass Ceramic
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red, Purple White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and Oppo Find X5 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max clock 3360 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 8 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Adreno 730
GPU clock 719 MHz 818 MHz
FLOPS - ~2236 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S23 Ultra +54%
1550
Find X5 Pro
1005
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S23 Ultra +44%
4936
Find X5 Pro
3434
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S23 Ultra +23%
1249092
Find X5 Pro
1014737
CPU 264352 233641
GPU 546230 443346
Memory 257248 174280
UX 175857 159010
Total score 1249092 1014737
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S23 Ultra +29%
12270
Find X5 Pro
9497
Max surface temperature 34.8 °C 39.7 °C
Stability 64% 63%
Graphics test 73 FPS 56 FPS
Graphics score 12270 9497
PCMark 3.0
Galaxy S23 Ultra +32%
15523
Find X5 Pro
11716
Web score 14631 9304
Video editing 7784 5936
Photo editing 33473 25623
Data manipulation 12060 9257
Writing score 19883 16611
Best Smartphones in AnTuTu (12th and 47th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Memory clock - 3200 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12.1
ROM One UI 5.1 ColorOS 12.1
OS size 39.9 GB 24.1 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 45 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (68% in 30 min) Yes (91% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:59 hr 0:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 15:33 hr 10:35 hr
Watching video 19:27 hr 14:34 hr
Gaming 06:26 hr 05:57 hr
Standby 123 hr 80 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S23 Ultra +42%
41:50 hr
Find X5 Pro
29:24 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 200 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 16320 x 12240 8700 x 5800
Zoom Optical, 10x Optical, 2x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 110°
Lenses 4 (200 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung ISOCELL HP2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 230 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX754 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX564 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra from DxOMark Photo samples of Oppo Find X5 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 12 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 6560 x 4928
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm 21 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.24" 1/2.74"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy S23 Ultra +3%
91.8 dB
Find X5 Pro
89.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2023 February 2022
Release date February 2023 March 2022
SAR (head) 0.96 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (42.9%)
4 (57.1%)
Total votes: 7

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra or Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
2. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra or Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
3. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra or Google Pixel 7 Pro
4. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra or Xiaomi 13 Pro
5. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra or Samsung Galaxy S23
6. Oppo Find X5 Pro or Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
7. Oppo Find X5 Pro or Google Pixel 6 Pro
8. Oppo Find X5 Pro or Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus
9. Oppo Find X5 Pro or Google Pixel 7 Pro
10. Oppo Find X5 Pro or Oppo Reno 8 Pro
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish