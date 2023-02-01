Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Galaxy A13 VS Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Samsung Galaxy A13 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy) that was released on February 1, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy A13, which is powered by Exynos 850 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED PLS TFT Size 6.8 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1440 x 3088 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels Aspect ratio 19.3:9 20:9 PPI 500 ppi 400 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes No Max rated brightness 850 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1750 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% 83.2% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Display tests RGB color space 96.9% 99.9% PWM 240 Hz Not detected Response time 2 ms 33 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity 1257:1 Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy S23 Ultra +117% 1282 nits Galaxy A13 590 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 163.4 mm (6.43 inches) 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) Width 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 233 g (8.22 oz) 195 g (6.88 oz) Waterproof IP68 No Advanced cooling Vapor chamber - Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Plastic Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red, Purple White, Black, Blue, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S23 Ultra +8% 89.5% Galaxy A13 83.2%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 3, 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR4X Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB 32, 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 eMMC 5.1 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max size - Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM One UI 5.1 One UI Core 5.0 OS size 39.9 GB 16.5 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 45 W 15 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (68% in 30 min) Yes (27% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:59 hr 2:18 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 15:33 hr 11:49 hr Watching video 19:27 hr 13:14 hr Gaming 06:26 hr 06:54 hr Standby 123 hr 122 hr General battery life Galaxy S23 Ultra +22% 41:50 hr Galaxy A13 34:21 hr Smartphones With the Best Battery Life (14th and 134th place)

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 200 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 16320 x 12240 8192 x 6144 Zoom Optical, 10x Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording Up to 30FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) - Angle of widest lens 120° - Lenses 4 (200 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 200 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung ISOCELL HP2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/4.9

- Focal length: 230 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX754 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX564 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 12 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 1.12 microns - Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.24" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S23 Ultra 139 Galaxy A13 n/a Video quality Galaxy S23 Ultra 137 Galaxy A13 n/a Generic camera score Galaxy S23 Ultra 140 Galaxy A13 n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5 Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No - LTE Cat * 20 7 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy S23 Ultra +10% 91.8 dB Galaxy A13 83.3 dB

Other Category Flagship Budget Announced February 2023 March 2022 Release date February 2023 March 2022 SAR (head) 0.96 W/kg 0.37 W/kg SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg 1.39 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is definitely a better buy.