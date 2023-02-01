Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Galaxy A13
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy) that was released on February 1, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy A13, which is powered by Exynos 850 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 9.9x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1250K versus 125K)
- The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Delivers 117% higher peak brightness (1282 against 590 nits)
- Shows 22% longer battery life (41:50 vs 34:21 hours)
- Supports wireless charging up to 15W
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Optical image stabilization
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- The phone is 11-months newer
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A13
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- Weighs 38 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
65
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
12
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
76
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
62
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
68
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
54
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|PLS TFT
|Size
|6.8 inches
|6.6 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3088 pixels
|1080 x 2408 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.3:9
|20:9
|PPI
|500 ppi
|400 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|No
|Max rated brightness
|850 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1750 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|No
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus 2
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.5%
|83.2%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|96.9%
|99.9%
|PWM
|240 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|2 ms
|33 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|1257:1
Design and build
|Height
|163.4 mm (6.43 inches)
|165.1 mm (6.5 inches)
|Width
|78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
|76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|233 g (8.22 oz)
|195 g (6.88 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|No
|Advanced cooling
|Vapor chamber
|-
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red, Purple
|White, Black, Blue, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy
|Samsung Exynos 850
|Max clock
|3360 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 740
|Mali-G52 MP1
|GPU clock
|719 MHz
|820 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~126 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S23 Ultra +907%
1540
153
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S23 Ultra +742%
4974
591
|CPU
|264352
|35523
|GPU
|546230
|24759
|Memory
|257248
|30778
|UX
|175857
|33751
|Total score
|1250900
|125892
|Max surface temperature
|34.8 °C
|39.8 °C
|Stability
|64%
|97%
|Graphics test
|73 FPS
|3 FPS
|Graphics score
|12270
|507
|Web score
|14631
|4823
|Video editing
|7784
|4773
|Photo editing
|33473
|7486
|Data manipulation
|12060
|3236
|Writing score
|19883
|4994
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|3, 4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|256, 512, 1024 GB
|32, 64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 4.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|-
|Up to 1024 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|ROM
|One UI 5.1
|One UI Core 5.0
|OS size
|39.9 GB
|16.5 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|45 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (68% in 30 min)
|Yes (27% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:59 hr
|2:18 hr
|Web browsing
|15:33 hr
|11:49 hr
|Watching video
|19:27 hr
|13:14 hr
|Gaming
|06:26 hr
|06:54 hr
|Standby
|123 hr
|122 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|200 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|16320 x 12240
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Optical, 10x
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (200 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
|4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung ISOCELL HP2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 230 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX754 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX564 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|12 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.24"
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
139
Video quality
137
Generic camera score
140
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|-
|LTE Cat*
|20
|7
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Budget
|Announced
|February 2023
|March 2022
|Release date
|February 2023
|March 2022
|SAR (head)
|0.96 W/kg
|0.37 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.4 W/kg
|1.39 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is definitely a better buy.
