Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy) that was released on February 1, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy A13, which is powered by Exynos 850 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 9.9x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1250K versus 125K)
  • The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 117% higher peak brightness (1282 against 590 nits)
  • Shows 22% longer battery life (41:50 vs 34:21 hours)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A13
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Weighs 38 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S23 Ultra
vs
Galaxy A13

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED PLS TFT
Size 6.8 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3088 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.3:9 20:9
PPI 500 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 850 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1750 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% 83.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 96.9% 99.9%
PWM 240 Hz Not detected
Response time 2 ms 33 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1257:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S23 Ultra +117%
1282 nits
Galaxy A13
590 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163.4 mm (6.43 inches) 165.1 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 233 g (8.22 oz) 195 g (6.88 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red, Purple White, Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S23 Ultra +8%
89.5%
Galaxy A13
83.2%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy A13 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy Samsung Exynos 850
Max clock 3360 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 8 (8)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
L3 cache 8 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Mali-G52 MP1
GPU clock 719 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS - ~126 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S23 Ultra +907%
1540
Galaxy A13
153
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S23 Ultra +742%
4974
Galaxy A13
591
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S23 Ultra +894%
1250900
Galaxy A13
125892
CPU 264352 35523
GPU 546230 24759
Memory 257248 30778
UX 175857 33751
Total score 1250900 125892
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S23 Ultra +2320%
12270
Galaxy A13
507
Max surface temperature 34.8 °C 39.8 °C
Stability 64% 97%
Graphics test 73 FPS 3 FPS
Graphics score 12270 507
PCMark 3.0
Galaxy S23 Ultra +216%
15523
Galaxy A13
4905
Web score 14631 4823
Video editing 7784 4773
Photo editing 33473 7486
Data manipulation 12060 3236
Writing score 19883 4994
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 3, 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR4X
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max size - Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM One UI 5.1 One UI Core 5.0
OS size 39.9 GB 16.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 45 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (68% in 30 min) Yes (27% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:59 hr 2:18 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 15:33 hr 11:49 hr
Watching video 19:27 hr 13:14 hr
Gaming 06:26 hr 06:54 hr
Standby 123 hr 122 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S23 Ultra +22%
41:50 hr
Galaxy A13
34:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 200 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 16320 x 12240 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 10x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) -
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (200 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung ISOCELL HP2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 230 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX754 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX564 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 12 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.24" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5
Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No -
LTE Cat* 20 7
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy S23 Ultra +10%
91.8 dB
Galaxy A13
83.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Budget
Announced February 2023 March 2022
Release date February 2023 March 2022
SAR (head) 0.96 W/kg 0.37 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is definitely a better buy.

