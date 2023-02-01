Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs A53 5G VS Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy) that was released on February 1, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, which is powered by Exynos 1280 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS 23% higher pixel density (500 vs 405 PPI) Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB Weighs 44 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.8 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1440 x 3088 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 19.3:9 20:9 PPI 500 ppi 405 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes No Max rated brightness 850 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1750 nits 830 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% 85.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 96.9% 97.6% PWM 240 Hz 250 Hz Response time 2 ms 9 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy S23 Ultra +53% 1269 nits Galaxy A53 5G 828 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 163.4 mm (6.43 inches) 159.6 mm (6.28 inches) Width 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 233 g (8.22 oz) 189 g (6.67 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP67 Advanced cooling Vapor chamber - Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Plastic Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red, Purple White, Black, Blue, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S23 Ultra +5% 89.5% Galaxy A53 5G 85.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 2.2 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max size - Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM One UI 5.1 One UI 5.1 OS size 39.9 GB 36 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 45 W 25 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (68% in 30 min) Yes (45% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:59 hr 1:24 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 15:33 hr 10:38 hr Watching video 19:27 hr 15:55 hr Gaming 06:26 hr 05:01 hr Standby 123 hr 120 hr General battery life Galaxy S23 Ultra +23% 41:50 hr Galaxy A53 5G 33:59 hr Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (14th and 146th place)

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 200 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 16320 x 12240 9000 x 7000 Zoom Optical, 10x Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 123° Lenses 4 (200 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 200 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung ISOCELL HP2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung S5KGW1P (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/4.9

- Focal length: 230 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX754 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX564 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX616 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A53 5G from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 12 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 6464 x 4864 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.24" 1/2.8" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S23 Ultra +42% 139 Galaxy A53 5G 98 Video quality Galaxy S23 Ultra +204% 137 Galaxy A53 5G 45 Generic camera score Galaxy S23 Ultra +77% 140 Galaxy A53 5G 79

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.1 Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 20 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy S23 Ultra +7% 91.8 dB Galaxy A53 5G 86.1 dB

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced February 2023 March 2022 Release date February 2023 April 2022 SAR (head) 0.96 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is definitely a better buy.