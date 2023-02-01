Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Galaxy A53 5G – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs A53 5G

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy) that was released on February 1, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, which is powered by Exynos 1280 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
  • The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
  • 3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1241K versus 418K)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Shows 23% longer battery life (41:50 vs 33:59 hours)
  • Delivers 53% higher peak brightness (1269 against 828 nits)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 23% higher pixel density (500 vs 405 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Weighs 44 grams less
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S23 Ultra
vs
Galaxy A53 5G

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3088 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.3:9 20:9
PPI 500 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 850 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1750 nits 830 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% 85.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 96.9% 97.6%
PWM 240 Hz 250 Hz
Response time 2 ms 9 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S23 Ultra +53%
1269 nits
Galaxy A53 5G
828 nits
Design and build

Height 163.4 mm (6.43 inches) 159.6 mm (6.28 inches)
Width 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 233 g (8.22 oz) 189 g (6.67 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP67
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red, Purple White, Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy A53 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy Samsung Exynos 1280
Max clock 3360 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 8 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Mali-G68 MP4
GPU clock 719 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS - ~487 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S23 Ultra +197%
1241941
Galaxy A53 5G
418192
CPU 264352 112126
GPU 546230 126851
Memory 257248 73975
UX 175857 98952
Total score 1241941 418192
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S23 Ultra +437%
12270
Galaxy A53 5G
2287
Max surface temperature 34.8 °C 45.2 °C
Stability 64% 99%
Graphics test 73 FPS 13 FPS
Graphics score 12270 2287
PCMark 3.0
Galaxy S23 Ultra +36%
15523
Galaxy A53 5G
11426
Web score 14631 9324
Video editing 7784 7468
Photo editing 33473 21110
Data manipulation 12060 9095
Writing score 19883 14991
Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 2.2
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max size - Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM One UI 5.1 One UI 5.1
OS size 39.9 GB 36 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 45 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (68% in 30 min) Yes (45% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:59 hr 1:24 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 15:33 hr 10:38 hr
Watching video 19:27 hr 15:55 hr
Gaming 06:26 hr 05:01 hr
Standby 123 hr 120 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S23 Ultra +23%
41:50 hr
Galaxy A53 5G
33:59 hr
Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 200 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 16320 x 12240 9000 x 7000
Zoom Optical, 10x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 4 (200 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung ISOCELL HP2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung S5KGW1P (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 230 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX754 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX564 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX616 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A53 5G from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 12 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.24" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.1
Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy S23 Ultra +7%
91.8 dB
Galaxy A53 5G
86.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2023 March 2022
Release date February 2023 April 2022
SAR (head) 0.96 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is definitely a better buy.

