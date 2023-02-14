Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Galaxy A71 VS Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Samsung Galaxy A71 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy) that was released on February 1, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy A71, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 and came out 39 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom 4.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1250K versus 302K)

4.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1250K versus 302K) Delivers 147% higher peak brightness (1282 against 518 nits)

Delivers 147% higher peak brightness (1282 against 518 nits) Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating) Shows 31% longer battery life (41:50 vs 32:03 hours)

Shows 31% longer battery life (41:50 vs 32:03 hours) 27% higher pixel density (500 vs 393 PPI)

27% higher pixel density (500 vs 393 PPI) Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Supports wireless charging up to 15W Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization The phone is 3-years and 3-months newer Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A71 Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB Weighs 54 grams less

Weighs 54 grams less Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.8 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1440 x 3088 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 19.3:9 20:9 PPI 500 ppi 393 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes No Max rated brightness 850 nits 600 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1750 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% 87.2% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 96.9% 98.2% PWM 240 Hz 247 Hz Response time 2 ms 3.8 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy S23 Ultra +147% 1282 nits Galaxy A71 518 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 163.4 mm (6.43 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) Width 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 233 g (8.22 oz) 179 g (6.31 oz) Waterproof IP68 No Advanced cooling Vapor chamber - Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Plastic Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red, Purple Black, Silver, Blue, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S23 Ultra +3% 89.5% Galaxy A71 87.2%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 1866 MHz Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 2.1 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max size - Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM One UI 5.1 One UI 5.0 OS size 39.9 GB 23.8 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 45 W 25 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (68% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 35 min) Full charging time 0:59 hr 1:22 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 15:33 hr 10:32 hr Watching video 19:27 hr 14:49 hr Gaming 06:26 hr 04:45 hr Standby 123 hr 109 hr General battery life Galaxy S23 Ultra +31% 41:50 hr Galaxy A71 32:03 hr Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 200 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 16320 x 12240 9000 x 7000 Zoom Optical, 10x Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording Up to 30FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 4 (200 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 200 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung ISOCELL HP2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/4.9

- Focal length: 230 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX754 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX564 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Macro lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A71 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 12 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/3.24" 1/2.8" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S23 Ultra +56% 139 Galaxy A71 89 Video quality Galaxy S23 Ultra +85% 137 Galaxy A71 74 Generic camera score Galaxy S23 Ultra +67% 140 Galaxy A71 84

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5 Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Active eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 12 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy S23 Ultra +8% 91.8 dB Galaxy A71 85.2 dB

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced February 2023 December 2019 Release date February 2023 February 2020 SAR (head) 0.96 W/kg 0.51 W/kg SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg 1.56 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is definitely a better buy.