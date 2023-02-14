Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Galaxy A71
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy) that was released on February 1, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy A71, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 and came out 39 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
- 4.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1250K versus 302K)
- Delivers 147% higher peak brightness (1282 against 518 nits)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Shows 31% longer battery life (41:50 vs 32:03 hours)
- 27% higher pixel density (500 vs 393 PPI)
- Supports wireless charging up to 15W
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Optical image stabilization
- The phone is 3-years and 3-months newer
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A71
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Weighs 54 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.8 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3088 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.3:9
|20:9
|PPI
|500 ppi
|393 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|No
|Max rated brightness
|850 nits
|600 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1750 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|No
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus 2
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.5%
|87.2%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|96.9%
|98.2%
|PWM
|240 Hz
|247 Hz
|Response time
|2 ms
|3.8 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|163.4 mm (6.43 inches)
|163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
|Width
|78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
|76 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|233 g (8.22 oz)
|179 g (6.31 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|No
|Advanced cooling
|Vapor chamber
|-
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red, Purple
|Black, Silver, Blue, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
|Max clock
|3360 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 740
|Adreno 618
|GPU clock
|719 MHz
|500 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~386 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S23 Ultra +183%
1540
544
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S23 Ultra +188%
4974
1728
|CPU
|264352
|86200
|GPU
|546230
|90800
|Memory
|257248
|47735
|UX
|175857
|75500
|Total score
|1250900
|302707
|Max surface temperature
|34.8 °C
|37.5 °C
|Stability
|64%
|97%
|Graphics test
|73 FPS
|4 FPS
|Graphics score
|12270
|740
|Web score
|14631
|5547
|Video editing
|7784
|5841
|Photo editing
|33473
|14060
|Data manipulation
|12060
|6693
|Writing score
|19883
|8941
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|256, 512, 1024 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 4.0
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|-
|Up to 512 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|ROM
|One UI 5.1
|One UI 5.0
|OS size
|39.9 GB
|23.8 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|45 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (68% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 35 min)
|Full charging time
|0:59 hr
|1:22 hr
|Web browsing
|15:33 hr
|10:32 hr
|Watching video
|19:27 hr
|14:49 hr
|Gaming
|06:26 hr
|04:45 hr
|Standby
|123 hr
|109 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|200 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|16320 x 12240
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Optical, 10x
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|960 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (200 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung ISOCELL HP2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 230 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX754 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX564 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Macro lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A71 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|12 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.24"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Galaxy S23 Ultra +56%
139
89
Video quality
Galaxy S23 Ultra +85%
137
74
Generic camera score
Galaxy S23 Ultra +67%
140
84
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Active
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2023
|December 2019
|Release date
|February 2023
|February 2020
|SAR (head)
|0.96 W/kg
|0.51 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.4 W/kg
|1.56 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is definitely a better buy.
