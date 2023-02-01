Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Note 10 VS Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy) that was released on February 1, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9825 and came out 43 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom 2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1250K versus 506K)

2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1250K versus 506K) Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Shows 64% longer battery life (41:50 vs 25:34 hours)

Shows 64% longer battery life (41:50 vs 25:34 hours) Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3500 mAh

Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3500 mAh Delivers 62% higher peak brightness (1282 against 790 nits)

Delivers 62% higher peak brightness (1282 against 790 nits) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size The phone is 3-years and 7-months newer

The phone is 3-years and 7-months newer More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 25% higher pixel density (500 vs 401 PPI)

25% higher pixel density (500 vs 401 PPI) Ready for eSIM technology Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Weighs 65 grams less

Weighs 65 grams less Better grip in hands – the body is 6.3 mm narrower

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Price Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.8 inches 6.3 inches Resolution 1440 x 3088 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels Aspect ratio 19.3:9 19:9 PPI 500 ppi 401 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes No Max rated brightness 850 nits 1200 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1750 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% 91.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 96.9% 97.1% PWM 240 Hz 236 Hz Response time 2 ms 8 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy S23 Ultra +62% 1282 nits Galaxy Note 10 790 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 163.4 mm (6.43 inches) 151 mm (5.94 inches) Width 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) 71.8 mm (2.83 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 233 g (8.22 oz) 168 g (5.93 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Advanced cooling Vapor chamber - Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red, Purple White, Black, Blue, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S23 Ultra 89.5% Galaxy Note 10 +2% 91.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB 256 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.0 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) ROM One UI 5.1 One UI 4.0 OS size 39.9 GB 20 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 3500 mAh Charge power 45 W 25 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes, Qi/PMA (12 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (68% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (55% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:59 hr 1:30 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 15:33 hr 07:58 hr Watching video 19:27 hr 13:27 hr Gaming 06:26 hr 04:20 hr Standby 123 hr 80 hr General battery life Galaxy S23 Ultra +64% 41:50 hr Galaxy Note 10 25:34 hr Smartphones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 200 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 16320 x 12240 4000 x 3000 Zoom Optical, 10x Optical, 2x Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 123° Lenses 4 (200 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) Wide (main) lens - 200 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung ISOCELL HP2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/4.9

- Focal length: 230 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX754 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.1

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX564 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 12 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 12 megapixels 10 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 3648 x 2736 Aperture f/2.2 f/1.6 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.22 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/3.24" 1/2.65" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S23 Ultra 139 Galaxy Note 10 n/a Video quality Galaxy S23 Ultra 137 Galaxy Note 10 n/a Generic camera score Galaxy S23 Ultra 140 Galaxy Note 10 n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5.3 5 Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy S23 Ultra +13% 91.8 dB Galaxy Note 10 80.9 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2023 August 2019 Release date February 2023 August 2019 SAR (head) 0.96 W/kg 0.21 W/kg SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg 1.52 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is definitely a better buy.