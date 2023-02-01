Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Note 10
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy) that was released on February 1, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9825 and came out 43 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
- The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
- 2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1250K versus 506K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Shows 64% longer battery life (41:50 vs 25:34 hours)
- Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3500 mAh
- Delivers 62% higher peak brightness (1282 against 790 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
- The phone is 3-years and 7-months newer
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
- 25% higher pixel density (500 vs 401 PPI)
- Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 10
- Weighs 65 grams less
- Better grip in hands – the body is 6.3 mm narrower
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.8 inches
|6.3 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3088 pixels
|1080 x 2280 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.3:9
|19:9
|PPI
|500 ppi
|401 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|No
|Max rated brightness
|850 nits
|1200 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1750 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus 2
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.5%
|91.4%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|96.9%
|97.1%
|PWM
|240 Hz
|236 Hz
|Response time
|2 ms
|8 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|163.4 mm (6.43 inches)
|151 mm (5.94 inches)
|Width
|78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
|71.8 mm (2.83 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|233 g (8.22 oz)
|168 g (5.93 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Advanced cooling
|Vapor chamber
|-
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red, Purple
|White, Black, Blue, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9825
|Max clock
|3360 MHz
|2730 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: M4
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 740
|Mali G76 MP12
|GPU clock
|719 MHz
|770 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~652 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S23 Ultra +116%
1540
712
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S23 Ultra +94%
4974
2563
|CPU
|264352
|137029
|GPU
|546230
|157499
|Memory
|257248
|114961
|UX
|175857
|95175
|Total score
|1250900
|506545
|Max surface temperature
|34.8 °C
|48.6 °C
|Stability
|64%
|78%
|Graphics test
|73 FPS
|19 FPS
|Graphics score
|12270
|3330
|Web score
|14631
|6463
|Video editing
|7784
|5862
|Photo editing
|33473
|17959
|Data manipulation
|12060
|6881
|Writing score
|19883
|9579
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|256, 512, 1024 GB
|256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 4.0
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|ROM
|One UI 5.1
|One UI 4.0
|OS size
|39.9 GB
|20 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3500 mAh
|Charge power
|45 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|Yes, Qi/PMA (12 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (68% in 30 min)
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (55% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:59 hr
|1:30 hr
|Web browsing
|15:33 hr
|07:58 hr
|Watching video
|19:27 hr
|13:27 hr
|Gaming
|06:26 hr
|04:20 hr
|Standby
|123 hr
|80 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|200 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|16320 x 12240
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Optical, 10x
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|123°
|Lenses
|4 (200 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
|3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung ISOCELL HP2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 230 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX754 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.1
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX564 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|12 megapixels
|10 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|3648 x 2736
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/1.6
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|1.22 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.24"
|1/2.65"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
139
Video quality
137
Generic camera score
140
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2023
|August 2019
|Release date
|February 2023
|August 2019
|SAR (head)
|0.96 W/kg
|0.21 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.4 W/kg
|1.52 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is definitely a better buy.
