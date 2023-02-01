Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Galaxy Note 10 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy) that was released on February 1, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9825 and came out 43 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
  • The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
  • 2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1250K versus 506K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Shows 64% longer battery life (41:50 vs 25:34 hours)
  • Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3500 mAh
  • Delivers 62% higher peak brightness (1282 against 790 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 3-years and 7-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • 25% higher pixel density (500 vs 401 PPI)
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 10
  • Weighs 65 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.3 mm narrower
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S23 Ultra
vs
Galaxy Note 10

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3088 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.3:9 19:9
PPI 500 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 850 nits 1200 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1750 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% 91.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 96.9% 97.1%
PWM 240 Hz 236 Hz
Response time 2 ms 8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S23 Ultra +62%
1282 nits
Galaxy Note 10
790 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163.4 mm (6.43 inches) 151 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) 71.8 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 233 g (8.22 oz) 168 g (5.93 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red, Purple White, Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy Note 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9825
Max clock 3360 MHz 2730 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: M4
L3 cache 8 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Mali G76 MP12
GPU clock 719 MHz 770 MHz
FLOPS - ~652 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S23 Ultra +147%
1250900
Galaxy Note 10
506545
CPU 264352 137029
GPU 546230 157499
Memory 257248 114961
UX 175857 95175
Total score 1250900 506545
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S23 Ultra +268%
12270
Galaxy Note 10
3330
Max surface temperature 34.8 °C 48.6 °C
Stability 64% 78%
Graphics test 73 FPS 19 FPS
Graphics score 12270 3330
PCMark 3.0
Web score 14631 6463
Video editing 7784 5862
Photo editing 33473 17959
Data manipulation 12060 6881
Writing score 19883 9579
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.0
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM One UI 5.1 One UI 4.0
OS size 39.9 GB 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3500 mAh
Charge power 45 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes, Qi/PMA (12 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (68% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (55% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:59 hr 1:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 15:33 hr 07:58 hr
Watching video 19:27 hr 13:27 hr
Gaming 06:26 hr 04:20 hr
Standby 123 hr 80 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S23 Ultra +64%
41:50 hr
Galaxy Note 10
25:34 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 200 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 16320 x 12240 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 10x Optical, 2x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 4 (200 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung ISOCELL HP2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 230 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX754 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.1
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX564 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 12 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 3648 x 2736
Aperture f/2.2 f/1.6
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.24" 1/2.65"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.3 5
Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy S23 Ultra +13%
91.8 dB
Galaxy Note 10
80.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2023 August 2019
Release date February 2023 August 2019
SAR (head) 0.96 W/kg 0.21 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg 1.52 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is definitely a better buy.

