Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Note 20 Ultra VS Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on February 1, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, which is powered by Exynos 990 and came out 30 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Specifications of the Galaxy S23 Ultra was provided by insiders and may not be fully accurate.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1345K versus 553K)

2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1345K versus 553K) The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1

Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1 64% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1560 and 954 points Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB Weighs 25 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED Size 6.8 inches 6.9 inches Resolution 1440 x 3088 pixels 1440 x 3088 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9 PPI 501 ppi 496 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness - 600 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1750 nits - HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% 91.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 96.9% PWM - 245 Hz Response time - 6 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy S23 Ultra n/a Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 1028 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.4 mm (6.43 inches) 164.8 mm (6.49 inches) Width 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 233 g (8.22 oz) 208 g (7.34 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black White, Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S23 Ultra 89.5% Galaxy Note 20 Ultra +2% 91.7%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Memory clock - 2750 MHz Channels 4 - Storage Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 1000 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM One UI 5.1 One UI 5.0 OS size - 34.7 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 45 W 25 W Battery type - Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (15 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes Yes (43% in 30 min) Full charging time - 1:20 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 08:59 hr Watching video - 13:52 hr Gaming - 04:58 hr Standby - 74 hr General battery life Galaxy S23 Ultra n/a Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 26:27 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 200 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution - 12000 x 9000 Zoom Optical, 10x Optical, 5x Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 4 (200 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 4 (108 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP) Wide (main) lens - 200 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 0.6 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung ISOCELL HP2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/4.9

- Focal length: 230 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.52"

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/3.0

- Focal length: 103 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.55"

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - - 0.3 MP

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 40 megapixels 10 megapixels Image resolution - 3872 x 2592 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size - 1.22 microns Sensor type - CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.2" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S23 Ultra n/a Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 122 Video quality Galaxy S23 Ultra n/a Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 106 Generic camera score Galaxy S23 Ultra n/a Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 120

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.1 Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio - Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy S23 Ultra n/a Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 88.8 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2023 August 2020 Release date February 2023 August 2020 SAR (head) - 0.319 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.557 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is definitely a better buy.