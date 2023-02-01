Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Galaxy S20 VS Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S20 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy) that was released on February 1, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy S20, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 990 and came out 36 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom Shows 79% longer battery life (43:45 vs 24:28 hours)

Shows 79% longer battery life (43:45 vs 24:28 hours) 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1233K versus 581K)

2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1233K versus 581K) Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh

Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh Delivers 58% higher peak brightness (1274 against 808 nits)

Delivers 58% higher peak brightness (1274 against 808 nits) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) The phone is 3-years newer Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB 13% higher pixel density (563 vs 500 PPI)

13% higher pixel density (563 vs 500 PPI) Better grip in hands – the body is 9 mm narrower

Better grip in hands – the body is 9 mm narrower Weighs 70 grams less

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Price Samsung Galaxy S20 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED Size 6.8 inches 6.2 inches Resolution 1440 x 3088 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 500 ppi 563 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 850 nits 800 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1750 nits - HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% 89.5% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 99.8% PWM - 242 Hz Response time - 8.5 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy S23 Ultra +58% 1274 nits Galaxy S20 808 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.4 mm (6.43 inches) 151.7 mm (5.97 inches) Width 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) 69.1 mm (2.72 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 233 g (8.22 oz) 163 g (5.75 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red, Purple Gray, Blue, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S23 Ultra 89.5% Galaxy S20 89.5%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Memory clock - 3200 MHz Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.0 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 1000 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM One UI 5.1 One UI 4.1 OS size - 20.1 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh Charge power 45 W 25 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (15 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (68% in 30 min) Yes (100% in 75 min) Full charging time 0:59 hr 1:15 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 16:59 hr 08:40 hr Watching video 19:11 hr 10:04 hr Gaming 05:08 hr 04:15 hr Standby 133 hr 83 hr General battery life Galaxy S23 Ultra +79% 43:45 hr Galaxy S20 24:28 hr Smartphone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 200 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 16320 x 12240 4000 x 3000 Zoom Optical, 10x Optical, 1.1x Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 4 (200 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 200 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung ISOCELL HP2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/4.9

- Focal length: 230 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX754 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX564 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 12 megapixels 10 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 2592 x 3872 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.22 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.24" 1/3.2" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S23 Ultra 139 Galaxy S20 n/a Video quality Galaxy S23 Ultra 137 Galaxy S20 n/a Generic camera score Galaxy S23 Ultra 140 Galaxy S20 n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 20 22 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy S23 Ultra n/a Galaxy S20 85.9 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2023 February 2020 Release date February 2023 March 2020 SAR (head) 0.96 W/kg 0.28 W/kg SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg 1.52 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is definitely a better buy.