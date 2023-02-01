Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs S21 Plus VS Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy) that was released on February 1, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus, which is powered by Exynos 2100 and came out 25 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom 70% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1233K versus 727K)

70% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1233K versus 727K) Shows 44% longer battery life (43:45 vs 30:26 hours)

Shows 44% longer battery life (43:45 vs 30:26 hours) Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating) 27% higher pixel density (500 vs 394 PPI)

27% higher pixel density (500 vs 394 PPI) Delivers 44% higher peak brightness (1274 against 882 nits)

Delivers 44% higher peak brightness (1274 against 882 nits) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus Weighs 33 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED Size 6.8 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1440 x 3088 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 500 ppi 394 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 850 nits 1300 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1750 nits - HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% 88.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 98.9% PWM - 240 Hz Response time - 6.2 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy S23 Ultra +44% 1274 nits Galaxy S21 Plus 882 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.4 mm (6.43 inches) 161.5 mm (6.36 inches) Width 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 233 g (8.22 oz) 200 g (7.05 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red, Purple Black, Silver, Gold, Red, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S23 Ultra +1% 89.5% Galaxy S21 Plus 88.3%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Memory clock - 2750 MHz Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM One UI 5.1 One UI 5.0 OS size - 27.2 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4800 mAh Charge power 45 W 25 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (15 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (68% in 30 min) Yes (54% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:59 hr 1:12 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 16:59 hr 09:17 hr Watching video 19:11 hr 15:27 hr Gaming 05:08 hr 05:07 hr Standby 133 hr 101 hr General battery life Galaxy S23 Ultra +44% 43:45 hr Galaxy S21 Plus 30:26 hr Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 200 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 16320 x 12240 4000 x 3000 Zoom Optical, 10x Optical, 1.1x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 4 (200 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 200 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung ISOCELL HP2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/4.9

- Focal length: 230 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX754 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX564 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 12 megapixels 10 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 3872 x 2592 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.22 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.24" 1/3.24" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S23 Ultra +13% 139 Galaxy S21 Plus 123 Video quality Galaxy S23 Ultra +47% 137 Galaxy S21 Plus 93 Generic camera score Galaxy S23 Ultra +21% 140 Galaxy S21 Plus 116

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 24 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy S23 Ultra n/a Galaxy S21 Plus 87.8 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2023 January 2021 Release date February 2023 February 2021 SAR (head) 0.96 W/kg 0.54 W/kg SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg 1.33 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is definitely a better buy.