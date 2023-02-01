Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Galaxy S22 VS Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S22 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy) that was released on February 1, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy S22, which is powered by Exynos 2200 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size Comes with 1300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3700 mAh

Comes with 1300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3700 mAh Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating) 35% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1241K versus 918K)

35% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1241K versus 918K) Delivers 48% higher peak brightness (1269 against 858 nits)

Delivers 48% higher peak brightness (1269 against 858 nits) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) The phone is 1-year newer

The phone is 1-year newer 18% higher pixel density (500 vs 425 PPI) Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Better grip in hands – the body is 7.5 mm narrower

Better grip in hands – the body is 7.5 mm narrower Weighs 66 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED Size 6.8 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1440 x 3088 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 19.3:9 19.5:9 PPI 500 ppi 425 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes Max rated brightness 850 nits 780 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1750 nits 1300 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% 87.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 96.9% 99.3% PWM 240 Hz 239 Hz Response time 2 ms 10 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy S23 Ultra +48% 1269 nits Galaxy S22 858 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 163.4 mm (6.43 inches) 146 mm (5.75 inches) Width 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) 70.6 mm (2.78 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 233 g (8.22 oz) 167 g (5.89 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Advanced cooling Vapor chamber Vapor chamber Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red, Purple White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S23 Ultra +2% 89.5% Galaxy S22 87.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM One UI 5.1 One UI 5.1 OS size 39.9 GB 30.2 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 3700 mAh Charge power 45 W 25 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (15 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (68% in 30 min) Yes (63% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:59 hr 1:03 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 15:33 hr - Watching video 19:27 hr - Gaming 06:26 hr - Standby 123 hr - General battery life Galaxy S23 Ultra 41:50 hr Galaxy S22 n/a Phones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 200 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 16320 x 12240 8160 x 6120 Zoom Optical, 10x Optical, 3x Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 4 (200 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 200 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung ISOCELL HP2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/4.9

- Focal length: 230 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX754 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 10 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 70 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX564 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S22 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 12 megapixels 10 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 3872 x 2592 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.22 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.24" 1/3.24" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S23 Ultra +17% 139 Galaxy S22 119 Video quality Galaxy S23 Ultra +18% 137 Galaxy S22 116 Generic camera score Galaxy S23 Ultra +17% 140 Galaxy S22 120

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy S23 Ultra +3% 91.8 dB Galaxy S22 89.5 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2023 February 2022 Release date February 2023 March 2022 SAR (head) 0.96 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is definitely a better buy.