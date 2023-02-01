Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S23 vs iPhone X – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 (with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy) that was released on February 1, 2023, against the Apple iPhone X, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 65 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23
  • 3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1138K versus 376K)
  • Has 2.7x more RAM: 8GB versus 3GB
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Shows 52% longer battery life (34:17 vs 22:33 hours)
  • Comes with 1184 mAh larger battery capacity: 3900 vs 2716 mAh
  • Delivers 96% higher peak brightness (1186 against 605 nits)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone X
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy S23 and Apple iPhone X crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED
Size 6.1 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 425 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 800 nits 625 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1750 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88.1% 82.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 98.9% 99.3%
PWM 240 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 1 ms 2.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S23 +96%
1186 nits
iPhone X
605 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 146.3 mm (5.76 inches) 143.6 mm (5.65 inches)
Width 70.9 mm (2.79 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 168 g (5.93 oz) 174 g (6.14 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP67
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gray, Green, Purple, Yellow Silver, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S23 +6%
88.1%
iPhone X
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S23 and Apple iPhone X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy Apple A11 Bionic
Max clock 3360 MHz 2390 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 1.42 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
L3 cache 8 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Apple GPU
GPU clock 719 MHz -
FLOPS ~3481 GFLOPS ~325 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S23 +63%
1515
iPhone X
929
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S23 +89%
4698
iPhone X
2489
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S23 +202%
1138092
iPhone X
376769
CPU 265909 124881
GPU 546848 115568
Memory 172080 60636
UX 157786 79405
Total score 1138092 376769
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S23 +243%
12104
iPhone X
3532
Max surface temperature 34.3 °C 45.7 °C
Stability 61% 62%
Graphics test 72 FPS 21 FPS
Graphics score 12104 3532
PCMark 3.0
Galaxy S23
15331
iPhone X
n/a
Web score 13346 -
Video editing 7801 -
Photo editing 34077 -
Data manipulation 11890 -
Writing score 19765 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR4
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 64, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 NVMe
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 iOS 11.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4)
ROM One UI 5.1 -
OS size 29.7 GB 5.3 GB

Battery

Capacity 3900 mAh 2716 mAh
Max charge power 25 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (10 W) Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (57% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:16 hr 2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:06 hr 07:08 hr
Watching video 15:00 hr 09:17 hr
Gaming 05:45 hr 04:04 hr
Standby 111 hr 84 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S23 +52%
34:17 hr
iPhone X
22:33 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6120 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 2x
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung S5KGN3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Duo Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.94", Samsung S5K3K1 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX564 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S23 from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone X from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 12 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 3472 x 2063
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.24" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Galaxy S23 +28%
129
iPhone X
101
Video quality
Galaxy S23 +54%
137
iPhone X
89
Generic camera score
Galaxy S23 +37%
133
iPhone X
97

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.3 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 16
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy S23 +7%
91.5 dB
iPhone X
85.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2023 September 2017
Release date February 2023 November 2017
SAR (head) 0.96 W/kg 0.87 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.3 W/kg 0.97 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
Bundled charger Not included -
Further details
Notes on Galaxy S23:
    - The 128GB version uses slower UFS 3.1 memory, while the 256GB and 512GB models have UFS 4.0.
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S23 is definitely a better buy.

Promotion
