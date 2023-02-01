Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 (with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy) that was released on February 1, 2023, against the Google Pixel 4a, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 30 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.