Samsung Galaxy S23 vs Google Pixel 6a VS Samsung Galaxy S23 Google Pixel 6a Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 (with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy) that was released on February 1, 2023, against the Google Pixel 6a, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23 The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz 68% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1286K versus 768K)

68% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1286K versus 768K) Delivers 36% higher peak brightness (1193 against 874 nits)

Delivers 36% higher peak brightness (1193 against 874 nits) Supports wireless charging up to 10W

Supports wireless charging up to 10W Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB

Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB Has 2 SIM card slots

Has 2 SIM card slots Thinner bezels – 5.1% more screen real estate Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6a Comes with 510 mAh larger battery capacity: 4410 vs 3900 mAh

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED Size 6.1 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 425 ppi 429 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Max rated brightness 800 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1750 nits 800 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 88.1% 83% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 96.9% PWM - 240 Hz Response time - 3 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy S23 +36% 1193 nits Pixel 6a 874 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 146.3 mm (5.76 inches) 152.2 mm (5.99 inches) Width 70.9 mm (2.79 inches) 71.8 mm (2.83 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 168 g (5.93 oz) 178 g (6.28 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP67 Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Gray, Green, Purple, Yellow White, Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S23 +6% 88.1% Pixel 6a 83%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM One UI 5.1 Stock Android OS size 60 GB 14.3 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 3900 mAh 4410 mAh Charge power 25 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (10 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (57% in 30 min) Yes (42% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:16 hr 1:51 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 12:50 hr 11:03 hr Watching video 13:55 hr 16:44 hr Gaming 04:03 hr 06:15 hr Standby 104 hr 91 hr General battery life Galaxy S23 +2% 33:06 hr Pixel 6a 32:23 hr Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12.2 megapixels Image resolution 8160 x 6120 4032 x 3024 Zoom Optical, 3x Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 114° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung S5KGN3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 12.2 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 70 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.94", Samsung S5K3K1 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX564 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 17 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 6a from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 12 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 3840 x 2160 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Focal length 25 mm 24 mm Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size - 1/2.8" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S23 n/a Pixel 6a 133 Video quality Galaxy S23 n/a Pixel 6a 126 Generic camera score Galaxy S23 n/a Pixel 6a 122

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy S23 n/a Pixel 6a 87.4 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2023 May 2022 Release date February 2023 June 2022 Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S23 is definitely a better buy.