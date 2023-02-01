Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S23 vs Mate 50 Pro – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S23 vs Huawei Mate 50 Pro

Самсунг Галакси С23
VS
Хуавей Мейт 50 Про
Samsung Galaxy S23
Huawei Mate 50 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 (with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy) that was released on February 1, 2023, against the Huawei Mate 50 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23
  • Shows 16% longer battery life (34:17 vs 29:32 hours)
  • Delivers 26% higher peak brightness (1187 against 944 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 41 grams less
  • 19% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1516 and 1273 points
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 50 Pro
  • Has a 0.64 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 4700 vs 3900 mAh
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom
  • Slow-motion recording at 3840FPS
  • Has a built-in infrared port
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S23
vs
Mate 50 Pro

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED
Size 6.1 inches 6.74 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1212 x 2616 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 425 ppi 428 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes
Max rated brightness 800 nits 550 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1750 nits 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88.1% 91.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 98.9% 99.8%
PWM 240 Hz 119 Hz
Response time 1 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S23 +26%
1187 nits
Mate 50 Pro
944 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 146.3 mm (5.76 inches) 162.1 mm (6.38 inches)
Width 70.9 mm (2.79 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 168 g (5.93 oz) 209 g (7.37 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gray, Green, Purple, Yellow Black, Silver, Orange, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S23
88.1%
Mate 50 Pro +4%
91.3%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S23 and Huawei Mate 50 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max clock 3360 MHz 3190 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 8 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Adreno 730
GPU clock 719 MHz 900 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S23 +19%
1516
Mate 50 Pro
1273
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S23 +24%
4703
Mate 50 Pro
3805
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S23 +7%
1097085
Mate 50 Pro
1020573
CPU 253420 248753
GPU 511057 457524
Memory 169967 154849
UX 173518 168008
Total score 1097085 1020573
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S23 +18%
12320
Mate 50 Pro
10475
Max surface temperature 34.3 °C 46.9 °C
Stability 62% 36%
Graphics test 73 FPS 62 FPS
Graphics score 12320 10475
PCMark 3.0
Web score 12973 -
Video editing 7825 -
Photo editing 34081 -
Data manipulation 11605 -
Writing score 20203 -
AnTuTu Rating (24th and 42nd place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Memory clock - 3200 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max size - Up to 256 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android
ROM One UI 5.1 EMUI 13
OS size 29.7 GB 21 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3900 mAh 4700 mAh
Charge power 25 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (10 W) Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (57% in 30 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:16 hr 0:41 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:06 hr 10:22 hr
Watching video 15:00 hr 14:35 hr
Gaming 05:45 hr 05:03 hr
Standby 111 hr 86 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S23 +16%
34:17 hr
Mate 50 Pro
29:32 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6120 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 3.5x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 3840 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 64 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung S5KGN3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.94", Samsung S5K3K1 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 90 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX564 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S23 from DxOMark Photo samples of Huawei Mate 50 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 12 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.2 -
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.24" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Galaxy S23
129
Mate 50 Pro +18%
152
Video quality
Galaxy S23
137
Mate 50 Pro +3%
141
Generic camera score
Galaxy S23
133
Mate 50 Pro +12%
149

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy S23 +15%
91.5 dB
Mate 50 Pro
79.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2023 September 2022
Release date February 2023 September 2022
SAR (head) 0.96 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.3 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
Further details
Notes on Galaxy S23:
    - The 128GB version uses slower UFS 3.1 memory, while the 256GB and 512GB models have UFS 4.0.
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy S23. It has a better performance, software, connectivity, and sound.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
4 (100%)
Total votes: 4

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy S23 vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro
2. Samsung Galaxy S23 vs Apple iPhone 14
3. Samsung Galaxy S23 vs Google Pixel 7 Pro
4. Samsung Galaxy S23 vs S22 Plus (Snapdragon)
5. Samsung Galaxy S23 vs Xiaomi 13
6. Huawei Mate 50 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
7. Huawei Mate 50 Pro vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro
8. Huawei Mate 50 Pro vs Mate 50
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish