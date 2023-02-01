Samsung Galaxy S23 vs Huawei Mate 50 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 (with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy) that was released on February 1, 2023, against the Huawei Mate 50 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23
- Shows 16% longer battery life (34:17 vs 29:32 hours)
- Delivers 26% higher peak brightness (1187 against 944 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Weighs 41 grams less
- 19% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1516 and 1273 points
- Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 50 Pro
- Has a 0.64 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 4700 vs 3900 mAh
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom
- Slow-motion recording at 3840FPS
- Has a built-in infrared port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
92
89
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
77
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
79
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
83
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
93
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
80
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.1 inches
|6.74 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1212 x 2616 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|425 ppi
|428 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|Yes
|Max rated brightness
|800 nits
|550 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1750 nits
|1000 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus 2
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|88.1%
|91.3%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|98.9%
|99.8%
|PWM
|240 Hz
|119 Hz
|Response time
|1 ms
|1 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|146.3 mm (5.76 inches)
|162.1 mm (6.38 inches)
|Width
|70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
|75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
|Thickness
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|168 g (5.93 oz)
|209 g (7.37 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Advanced cooling
|Vapor chamber
|-
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Gray, Green, Purple, Yellow
|Black, Silver, Orange, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|Max clock
|3360 MHz
|3190 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|6 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 740
|Adreno 730
|GPU clock
|719 MHz
|900 MHz
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S23 +19%
1516
1273
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S23 +24%
4703
3805
|CPU
|253420
|248753
|GPU
|511057
|457524
|Memory
|169967
|154849
|UX
|173518
|168008
|Total score
|1097085
|1020573
|Max surface temperature
|34.3 °C
|46.9 °C
|Stability
|62%
|36%
|Graphics test
|73 FPS
|62 FPS
|Graphics score
|12320
|10475
|Web score
|12973
|-
|Video editing
|7825
|-
|Photo editing
|34081
|-
|Data manipulation
|11605
|-
|Writing score
|20203
|-
AnTuTu Rating (24th and 42nd place)
Memory
|RAM size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|-
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|4
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 4.0
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|Nano Memory
|Memory card max size
|-
|Up to 256 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android
|ROM
|One UI 5.1
|EMUI 13
|OS size
|29.7 GB
|21 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3900 mAh
|4700 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|66 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (10 W)
|Yes (50 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (57% in 30 min)
|Yes (70% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:16 hr
|0:41 hr
|Web browsing
|12:06 hr
|10:22 hr
|Watching video
|15:00 hr
|14:35 hr
|Gaming
|05:45 hr
|05:03 hr
|Standby
|111 hr
|86 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8160 x 6120
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Optical, 3.5x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|3840 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 64 MP + 13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung S5KGN3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.94", Samsung S5K3K1 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 90 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX564 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S23 from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Huawei Mate 50 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|12 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4160 x 3120
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|-
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/3.24"
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
129
Mate 50 Pro +18%
152
Video quality
137
Mate 50 Pro +3%
141
Generic camera score
133
Mate 50 Pro +12%
149
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2023
|September 2022
|Release date
|February 2023
|September 2022
|SAR (head)
|0.96 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.3 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
Further details
Notes on Galaxy S23:
- The 128GB version uses slower UFS 3.1 memory, while the 256GB and 512GB models have UFS 4.0.
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy S23. It has a better performance, software, connectivity, and sound.
