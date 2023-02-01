Samsung Galaxy S23 vs Huawei Mate 50 Pro VS Samsung Galaxy S23 Huawei Mate 50 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 (with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy) that was released on February 1, 2023, against the Huawei Mate 50 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED Size 6.1 inches 6.74 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1212 x 2616 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9 PPI 425 ppi 428 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes Max rated brightness 800 nits 550 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1750 nits 1000 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 88.1% 91.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 98.9% 99.8% PWM 240 Hz 119 Hz Response time 1 ms 1 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy S23 +26% 1187 nits Mate 50 Pro 944 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 146.3 mm (5.76 inches) 162.1 mm (6.38 inches) Width 70.9 mm (2.79 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 168 g (5.93 oz) 209 g (7.37 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Advanced cooling Vapor chamber - Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Gray, Green, Purple, Yellow Black, Silver, Orange, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S23 88.1% Mate 50 Pro +4% 91.3%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Memory clock - 3200 MHz Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1 Memory card No Nano Memory Memory card max size - Up to 256 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android ROM One UI 5.1 EMUI 13 OS size 29.7 GB 21 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 3900 mAh 4700 mAh Charge power 25 W 66 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (10 W) Yes (50 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (57% in 30 min) Yes (70% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:16 hr 0:41 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 12:06 hr 10:22 hr Watching video 15:00 hr 14:35 hr Gaming 05:45 hr 05:03 hr Standby 111 hr 86 hr General battery life Galaxy S23 +16% 34:17 hr Mate 50 Pro 29:32 hr Phones With the Best Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8160 x 6120 8192 x 6144 Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 3.5x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 3840 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 64 MP + 13 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung S5KGN3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.4

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 70 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.94", Samsung S5K3K1 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/3.5

- Focal length: 90 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX564 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S23 from DxOMark Photo samples of Huawei Mate 50 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 12 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4160 x 3120 Aperture f/2.2 - Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 1.12 microns - Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS - Sensor size 1/3.24" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S23 129 Mate 50 Pro +18% 152 Video quality Galaxy S23 137 Mate 50 Pro +3% 141 Generic camera score Galaxy S23 133 Mate 50 Pro +12% 149

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy S23 +15% 91.5 dB Mate 50 Pro 79.8 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2023 September 2022 Release date February 2023 September 2022 SAR (head) 0.96 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.3 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

- Fingerprint

Further details Notes on Galaxy S23: - The 128GB version uses slower UFS 3.1 memory, while the 256GB and 512GB models have UFS 4.0.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy S23. It has a better performance, software, connectivity, and sound.