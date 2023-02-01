Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S23 vs Mate 60 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 (with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy) that was released on February 1, 2023, against the Huawei Mate 60, which is powered by Huawei Kirin 9000S and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 67% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1535 and 919 points
  • Weighs 41 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.1 mm narrower
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 60
  • Has a 0.59 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 850 mAh larger battery capacity: 4750 vs 3900 mAh
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB
  • Supports higher wattage charging (66W versus 25W)
  • Slow-motion recording at 3840FPS
  • The phone is 7-months newer
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy S23 and Huawei Mate 60 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S23
vs
Mate 60

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED
Size 6.1 inches 6.69 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1212 x 2616 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 425 ppi 431 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes
Max rated brightness 800 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1750 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88.1% 89.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 98.9% -
PWM 240 Hz -
Response time 1 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S23
1209 nits
Mate 60
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 146.3 mm (5.76 inches) 161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 70.9 mm (2.79 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.95 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 168 g (5.93 oz) 209 g (7.37 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gray, Green, Purple, Yellow White, Black, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S23
88.1%
Mate 60 +2%
89.8%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S23 and Huawei Mate 60 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy Huawei Kirin 9000S
Max clock 3360 MHz 2620 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 1.53 GHz:
- 3 cores at 2.15 GHz:
- 1 core at 2.62 GHz:
L3 cache 8 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 -
GPU shading units 2560 -
GPU clock 719 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~3481.6 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S23 +67%
1535
Mate 60
919
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S23 +62%
4705
Mate 60
2905
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S23
1148221
Mate 60
n/a
CPU 265909 -
GPU 546848 -
Memory 172080 -
UX 157786 -
Total score 1148221 -
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S23
12033
Mate 60
n/a
Max surface temperature 34.3 °C -
Stability 60% -
Graphics test 72 FPS -
Graphics score 12033 -
PCMark 3.0
Galaxy S23
15508
Mate 60
n/a
Web score 13647 -
Video editing 7797 -
Photo editing 34238 -
Data manipulation 12529 -
Writing score 19579 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Memory clock - 3200 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 4.0
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max size - Up to 256 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM One UI 5.1 -
OS size 29.7 GB -

Battery

Capacity 3900 mAh 4750 mAh
Max charge power 25 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (10 W) Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (57% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 13 min)
Full charging time 1:16 hr 0:31 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:15 hr -
Watching video 15:00 hr -
Gaming 05:56 hr -
Standby 111 hr -
General battery life
Galaxy S23
34:29 hr
Mate 60
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6120 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 5x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 3840 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung S5KGN3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4 - 4.0
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.94", Samsung S5K3K1 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX564 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S23 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 12 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm 18 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.24" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 -
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy S23
91.5 dB
Mate 60
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2023 August 2023
Release date February 2023 September 2023
SAR (head) 0.96 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.3 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Not included Yes, 66 W
Further details
Notes on Galaxy S23:
    - The 128GB version uses slower UFS 3.1 memory, while the 256GB and 512GB models have UFS 4.0.
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, gaming, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S23. But if the camera and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Mate 60.

