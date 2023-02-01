Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S23 vs Moto G53 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S23 vs Motorola Moto G53

86 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy S23
VS
58 out of 100
Motorola Moto G53
Samsung Galaxy S23
Motorola Moto G53

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 (with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy) that was released on February 1, 2023, against the Motorola Moto G53, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 3.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1144K versus 353K)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Delivers 101% higher peak brightness (1205 against 600 nits)
  • 58% higher pixel density (425 vs 269 PPI)
  • Handles wireless charging up to 10W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Supports higher wattage charging (25W versus 10W)
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G53
  • Comes with 1100 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3900 mAh
  • Shows 8% longer battery life (37:09 vs 34:17 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy S23 and Motorola Moto G53 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S23
vs
Moto G53

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.1 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 425 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 800 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1750 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88.1% 83.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 98.9% 90.1%
PWM 240 Hz Not detected
Response time 1 ms 41 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1468:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S23 +101%
1205 nits
Moto G53
600 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 146.3 mm (5.76 inches) 162.7 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 70.9 mm (2.79 inches) 74.66 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.19 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 168 g (5.93 oz) 183 g (6.46 oz)
Waterproof IP68 Yes
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Gray, Green, Purple, Yellow Silver, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S23 +5%
88.1%
Moto G53
83.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S23 and Motorola Moto G53 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus
Max clock 3360 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 8 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Adreno 619
GPU clock 719 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~3481 GFLOPS ~486 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S23 +173%
1527
Moto G53
560
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S23 +196%
4740
Moto G53
1599
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S23 +224%
1144799
Moto G53
353147
CPU 265909 102813
GPU 546848 88590
Memory 172080 63818
UX 157786 95162
Total score 1144799 353147
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S23 +1127%
12046
Moto G53
982
Max surface temperature 34.3 °C 42.6 °C
Stability 60% 99%
Graphics test 72 FPS 5 FPS
Graphics score 12046 982
Web score 13415 9358
Video editing 7798 4498
Photo editing 34137 21621
Data manipulation 12089 7721
Writing score 19696 12896
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max size - Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM One UI 5.1 My UX
OS size 29.7 GB 16 GB

Battery

Capacity 3900 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 25 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (10 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes (57% in 30 min) Yes (22% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:16 hr 2:35 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:06 hr 13:23 hr
Watching video 15:00 hr 14:34 hr
Gaming 05:45 hr 05:32 hr
Standby 111 hr 130 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S23
34:17 hr
Moto G53 +8%
37:09 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (143rd and 70th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6120 8160 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) -
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung S5KGN3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.94", Samsung S5K3K1 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX564 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
-
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S23 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 12 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.24" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy S23 +11%
91.5 dB
Moto G53
82.7 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2023 December 2022
Release date February 2023 December 2022
SAR (head) 0.96 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.3 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Not included Yes, 10 W
Further details
Notes on Galaxy S23:
    - The 128GB version uses slower UFS 3.1 memory, while the 256GB and 512GB models have UFS 4.0.
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S23 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A14 and Motorola Moto G53
2. Motorola Moto G52 and Motorola Moto G53
3. Motorola Moto G62 5G and Motorola Moto G53
4. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy S23
5. Xiaomi 13 and Samsung Galaxy S23
6. Google Pixel 7 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S23
7. Apple iPhone 14 and Samsung Galaxy S23
8. Samsung Galaxy A34 5G and Samsung Galaxy S23
9. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G and Samsung Galaxy S23
10. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G and Samsung Galaxy S23
Compare other phones (1100+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский